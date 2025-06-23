Editorial: Veto speed cam, tax credit bills

Both transportation officials and lawmakers have displayed recent eagerness to enhance road safety by cracking down on negligent speeders, a welcome alignment of mission that comes during a worrying rise in traffic fatalities.

Speeding has long been a problem on isle highways and byways, and past wide-reaching plans to curtail dangerous driving have failed — sometimes spectacularly. Honolulu’s 2002 “van cam” project comes to mind: that highly controversial initiative saw mobile radar units placed in vans that were positioned at random locations along Oahu roadways. But after only three months of operation, it was shut down amid privacy concerns and public suspicion that the system was less about public safety than it was about generating revenue.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) has learned from its failure and has returned with a more level-headed proposition: Utilize data from a network of recently installed red-light safety cameras to enforce posted speed limits. A small pilot project began issuing warnings from 17 cameras at 10 Honolulu intersections in February, and will continue to do so through at least mid-September. DOT reported early success, with 35,700 warnings generated from March 14 through April 30, and plans to vastly expand the number of multi-use cameras to 160 over the next eight years using red-light system and state highway funds.

Legislators are backing DOT efforts and introduced bills this past session to forward traffic safety goals — but stipulations tied to the legislation are too aggressive and would undermine promising progress. House Bill 697, which stalled, would have set aside $10 million for the speed camera apparatus while broadening enforcement authority beyond county police departments. Another bill, HB 235, also calls for a camera expansion, specifically at locations along the North Shore of Oahu.

Initial versions of HB 235 were well-intentioned and aligned with DOT’s vision of creating safe school routes along the North Shore corridor of Kamehameha Highway. However, the measure that passed went too far by taking intersection selection duties out of DOT’s hands.

HB 235 is now among bills on Gov. Josh Green’s intent-to-veto list. He rightly notes that removing DOT from the process in favor of legislative mandate serves only to threaten the entire system’s integrity. The department has compiled years of traffic camera data, conducted studies and is acutely aware of public response to its automated solution. With so much to lose, experts should be in the driver’s seat, not a committee of lawmakers. HB 235 must be nixed and DOT allowed to grow its automated camera network based on data-driven decision-making.

Similar legislative overreach is present in a completely unrelated bill, this one involving taxes, and it’s also up for possible veto. HB 796 would sunset or gradually reduce income tax credits, either established or renewed after Dec. 31, after a statutory five-year period. If a credit is not outright abolished after five years, it would be reduced by one-third annually and ultimately terminated over a three-year period.

Blanket legislation can be helpful when applied correctly, but in this case could stifle a range of industries and would have a definite dampening effect on the state’s economy. Green correctly points out that a categorical tax-credit sunset timeline will disincentivize future investors and “destabilize existing businesses that currently rely upon these tax credits.”

The film industry, often the subject of growth-minded legislation, is among those that benefit from tax credits; so too, do renewable energy projects. When it comes to taxes, particularly laws touching wide swaths of industry, a more granular approach — one that is not necessarily time-limited — is more conducive to economic vitality.