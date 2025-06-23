Big isles’ Parish wins big at Hoku Awards

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kala‘e Parish had a big night at the 48th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards over the weekend.

The Big island resident came away with a near sweep — including Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year — as the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) presented the award ceremony Saturday night in the Hawaii Ballroom at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort.

Parish’s wins included awards for his work as a recording artist, song writer and record producer, and included one for the Christmas album he recorded with his wife, Kalena Parish, as the duo Kala‘e + Kalena.”

“Many Feathers,” the debut album by Seven Suns, also did well. The album earned awards for the group in six categories, with a seventh going to liner notes writer Pono Fernandez.

The most unusual winner was the late Edwin Mahi‘ai Copp Beamer — known professionally as Mahi Beamer — in the “Haku Mele” category for best first-time released song or chant primarily in the Hawaiian language. Beamer died in 2017, but the eligibility requirements for the category do not require that the composer is living.

The winners in 32 categories were determined by the HARA membership. Winners in six other categories — two Hawaiian-language categories, two engineering categories, liner notes, and graphics — were selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international recognition album category was also adjudicated. The criteria used in determining eligibility for the category, and the qualifications of the adjudicators, have not been made public.

The winner of favorite entertainer was determined by public vote.

The Ki-Ho‘Alu Legacy Award is administered by Milton Lau and the Ki-Ho‘Alu Foundation. It has been presented as part of the Hoku Awards since it was created in 1991.

For a full list of winners, go to 808ne.ws/nahoku2025.