Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in sex case

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 54-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to second-­degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting a woman May 21 in the Tantalus area for her refusal to have sex with him.

John Harold Garside was arraigned on June 5 before Circuit Judge Thomas Haia via video teleconferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Center, and also pleaded not guilty to three firearm charges, in addition to the attempted murder.

He scheduled Garside for trial Aug. 4 before Judge Catherine Remigio.

Garside, who has nine prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time of his arrest, was indicted May 30 and the grand jury warrant ordered he be held without bail.

His felony convictions include theft, drug, auto theft and first-degree burglary going back to 1992 and most recently in 2014, when he was resentenced for probation revocation.

Garside continues to be held without bail at OCCC.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The woman received gunshot wounds to the shoulder, neck and head, which could have been life-­threatening had there been an inch shift in position of the shots, a hospital physician’s report said.

According to a court document, the woman told police Garside was an acquaintance, who met up with her early on the morning of May 21 at a 7-Eleven. He drove her in his silver Honda Civic and took her to an unknown cemetery, where they smoked methamphetamine.

She told police she drove his car up Tantalus Drive and stopped the car at some point.

The woman said Garside wanted to have sex with her at a different place. When she refused, he allegedly shot her at close range with a revolver-type firearm, the court document said.

The woman fled and hid in the bushes until Garside was gone, then she began walking down Tantalus Drive.

A good Samaritan stopped to help the bloodied woman and took her to The Queen’s Medical Center emergency room, where she was treated for her injuries.

The individual showed police where he picked the woman up, which was in the area of the 2900 block of Tantalus Drive.

A parked car’s cameras provided video footage, which confirmed the woman’s story about the silver sedan, and her walking down the hill at 6:30 a.m. May 24.

The woman was able to provide a partial license plate number.

Police Homicide and Strategic Enforcement Detail found and arrested Garside at 5:24 p.m. May 24 in the area of Vineyard Boulevard.