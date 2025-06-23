Trial set for Hilo man in child pornography case

Trial has been set for a 38-year-old Hilo man accused of possessing child pornography.

Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto on June 12 scheduled trial for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 for Jasun Sulla, also known as Jasun Sulla-­Menashe.

Sulla is charged with two counts of second-­degree promotion of child abuse. Both counts are Class B felonies carrying a possible prison term of 10 years.

Sulla, who is free on $20,000 bond, appeared in court with court-­appointed defense attorney Ivan Van Leer.

According to an updated indictment from August 2020, on Feb. 27, 2018, Sulla had 31 video files containing images of minors engaging in sexual conduct, with six of those files containing images of a minor younger than 12. He also allegedly was in possession of 53 still images of minors engaged in sexual conduct, with five files containing images of a minor younger than 12.

Sulla was licensed as a marriage and family counselor who practiced in Hilo under the surname Sulla-Menashe.

According to the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs website, Sulla, a 2013 graduate of the former Argosy University, forfeited the license and is legally unable to practice.

Sulla is the son of Hilo attorney Paul Sulla, who was found guilty by a jury June 4 in U.S. District Court of Honolulu of money laundering, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and nine counts of honest services wire fraud.

The elder Sulla is free on bail, pending sentencing Oct. 21 by U.S. District Judge Jill Otake.

Paul Sulla, fellow attorney Gary Zamber and Big Island businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti were convicted of bribing former county Office of Housing and Community Development housing specialist Alan Rudo in an affordable housing credits scam.

Only Paul Sulla was convicted of money laundering in the case.

Rudo, who pleaded guilty to and was convicted of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud for accepting multiple bribes and kickbacks, testified against the trio and also is awaiting sentencing, as are Zamber and Bhudabatti.