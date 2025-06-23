Waikiki’s latest wedding chapel hopes to boost romance travel
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel in Waikiki was built as part of an effort to boost Hawaii’s wedding tourism industry. Jocelyn Palmer, left, and Kana Palmer were married there Thursday by Kahu Ryan Souza, center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahu Ken Makuakane, left, of Kawaiaha‘o Church, helped unwrap a maile lei Thursday during a blessing of the new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel. A Japanese company invested in the new chapel, a boon for Hawaii’s overall visitor industry.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sean Dee
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kizaemon Tsukamoto