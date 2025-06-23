Waikiki’s latest wedding chapel hopes to boost romance travel

Kahu Ken Makuakane, left, of Kawaiaha‘o Church, helped unwrap a maile lei Thursday during a blessing of the new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel. A Japanese company invested in the new chapel, a boon for Hawaii’s overall visitor industry.

The new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel in Waikiki was built as part of an effort to boost Hawaii’s wedding tourism industry. Jocelyn Palmer, left, and Kana Palmer were married there Thursday by Kahu Ryan Souza, center.

Jocelyn and Kana Palmer said “I do” Thursday at the Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort where panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean stretch forever.

Instead of friends and family, however, the couple were surrounded by media and visitor industry members from Hawaii and Japan. The crowd was there to mark the partnership between Tsukaki Lognote Hawaii Ltd., and Outrigger Hospitality Group, which has produced Waikiki’s newest wedding venue.

Sean Dee, Outrigger executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said the new chapel also adds to Outrigger Hospitality Group’s $80 million redevelopment of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. The redevelopment’s last opening was Monkeypod Kitchen — Waikiki in 2023, and Dee said the new partnership completes Outrigger’s decade-long goal of opening a wedding chapel at one of its Hawaii hotels and resorts.

“We were missing that one piece. We didn’t have a wedding chapel in Hawaii, but we needed the right partner, ” he said. “At its peak, Hawaii welcomed approximately 16,000 wedding couples from Japan annually. We have always had a healthy Japanese mix at our properties, especially at the Outrigger Reef, but we did not have a chapel opportunity.”

The new wedding chapel is the latest addition to Hawaii’s lucrative romance tourism market, which could use a boost.

Hawaii’s honeymoon market has been flat, with domestic arrivals falling and international arrivals growing, according to statistics from the Annual Visitor Research Report compiled by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

In 2023, the most recent annual report available from DBEDT, 361,093 honeymooners came to Hawaii, which was flat from 2022. Domestic visitors coming to Hawaii for a honeymoon fell 19.4%, while international visitors coming to honeymoon in Hawaii grew by 50.8%.

The overall wedding market, which tends to attract more visitors per party, fell 4.2% to 67,508 visitors in 2023, according to DBEDT. International visitors coming to Hawaii to get married rose 53%, but the larger domestic dropped 13%.

Eric Takahata, managing director of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority contractor Hawai‘i Tourism Japan, said part of the reason that the wedding market has struggled is that Japanese visitors, who are a top source market for romance travel, are still recovering from a sharp pandemic-related drop.

In the first four months of 2025, there were 216,290 visitors from Japan, down 3.4% from the first four months of 2024 and a fall of 56.3% from the first four months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $320.6 million in the first four months of 2025, a decline of 3.0% from the first four months of 2024 and a drop of 53.4% from the first four months of 2019.

Takahata said the summer booking pace for Japan visitors to Hawaii is about 10% ahead of last year, and has recovered to just over 50% of the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

He said an unfavorable exchange rate between the yen and the U.S. dollar and continued high inflation in the U.S. continues to dampen Japanese arrivals to Hawaii. Takahata said economic uncertainty and geopolitical issues threaten market recovery. However, he said Hawai‘i Tourism Japan is placing renewed emphasis on the romance segment.

Danny Ojiri, vice president of market development for Outrigger Hospitality Group, said it has been several years since a new wedding venue has opened in Hawaii, and “as the market rebuilds, fresh inventory like this plays a key role in reigniting interest and attracting discerning wedding travelers from Japan and the U.S. market.”

“Marketing is just beginning, and we’re actively targeting both U.S. and international markets, with a primary focus on Japan,” Ojiri said. “We anticipate an even 50/50 split in bookings over time. Package pricing varies depending on market preferences and customization levels, designed to appeal to a wide range of clients seeking elevated experiences.”

Outrigger’s Dee said another boon for the resort company and for the segments of Hawaii tourism that rely on Japanese visitors is that while Tsukaki Lognote is expanding into weddings for the first time in Hawaii, the Japanese company already is a match­making leader in Japan.

“They wanted to diversify into the wedding market and have the ability to leverage their matchmaking data base so it seemed like a logical extension,” he said. “Honeymooners, in general, in 2019 were the most lucrative base of business in the state — so the romance market is important.”

Tsukaki Lognote Hawaii officials did not disclose the full cost of its multimillion dollar renovation, which relied on local firms MKC Hawaii and G70 Design to turn the former Ocean House Restaurant into a 4,000-square feet chapel, with white wooden walls, ceilings and a panoramic oceanfront view behind the altar.

Kizaemon Tsukamoto of Tsukaki Lognote Hawaii, who spoke at the chapel’s grand opening on Thursday, said he hoped that the chapel would fulfill the dreams of Japanese couples as well as appeal to couples from other countries, including the U.S.

While the high cost of a Hawaii vacation can be factor for travelers, Ojiri said that “many couples still see a destination wedding in Hawaii as a worthwhile and sometimes more cost-­effective alternative to a traditional wedding.”

Takahata added that cost is not the biggest challenge for attracting Japanese weddings in Hawaii; rather, it is the commercial restrictions that prevent them from getting the Oahu beach photos that they want for their wedding albums.

“In Okinawa, Australia and Guam, they can take their wedding pictures on the beach. My suggestion to our county is that they consider instituting a permit system to allow beach wedding photos,” he said. “Now having panoramic oceanfront views at Kahawai Chapel should help too.”

Japan has always played a major role in Hawaii’s weddings market so the investment by a Japanese company in a new wedding chapel in Waikiki is a boon for Hawaii’s overall weddings market, which even this year has been dropping.

People who came to Hawaii to get married in April fell 24.3% from April 2024 to 5,017 . Year to date through April, 18,039 people came to Hawaii to get married, down 6.4% from last year. Part of the reason is that Japan is a big part of Hawaii’s wedding market, and its recovery is still lagging.

Ojiri said that Japan is a cornerstone of Hawaii’s international wedding market.

“A typical wedding party includes eight to 16 guests — meaning that one wedding can generate up to 14 incremental visitors who might not otherwise have traveled,” he said. “Because it’s such a meaningful life moment, Japanese wedding parties tend to spend generously on accommodations, dining and experiences, creating substantial value across the visitor industry.”

Tetsuya “Ted” Kubo, president and CEO of JTB Hawaii, who was among the Hawaii visitor industry businesses at the chapel opening, said, “The wedding and honeymoon markets are a focus for many of us in the industry, and we would like to see the recovery.”

Kubo said the allure of a new product like Kahawai Chapel makes it easier to sell Hawaii as a place for romance.

“The coverage of this event will help send a positive message to Japan that Hawaii is still a No. 1 destination,” he said.

KAHAWAI CHAPEL

Location: 1st Floor, OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, 2169 Kālia Rd., Honolulu, HI

Venue Size: 4,000+ sq. ft., including chapel, guest room, bridal suites

Ceremony Times: 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, 7pm

Capacity: 40 seated guests

Design Firms: MKC Hawaii & G70 Design

Source: Outrigger