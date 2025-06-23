Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 23, 2025 76° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Waikiki’s latest wedding chapel hopes to boost romance travel

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:20 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel in Waikiki was built as part of an effort to boost Hawaii’s wedding tourism industry. Jocelyn Palmer, left, and Kana Palmer were married there Thursday by Kahu Ryan Souza, center.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel in Waikiki was built as part of an effort to boost Hawaii’s wedding tourism industry. Jocelyn Palmer, left, and Kana Palmer were married there Thursday by Kahu Ryan Souza, center.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Ken Makuakane, left, of Kawaiaha‘o Church, helped unwrap a maile lei Thursday during a blessing of the new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel. A Japanese company invested in the new chapel, a boon for Hawaii’s overall visitor industry.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kahu Ken Makuakane, left, of Kawaiaha‘o Church, helped unwrap a maile lei Thursday during a blessing of the new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel. A Japanese company invested in the new chapel, a boon for Hawaii’s overall visitor industry.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sean Dee
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Sean Dee

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kizaemon Tsukamoto
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kizaemon Tsukamoto

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel in Waikiki was built as part of an effort to boost Hawaii’s wedding tourism industry. Jocelyn Palmer, left, and Kana Palmer were married there Thursday by Kahu Ryan Souza, center.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Ken Makuakane, left, of Kawaiaha‘o Church, helped unwrap a maile lei Thursday during a blessing of the new Kahawai Chapel at the Outrigger Reef hotel. A Japanese company invested in the new chapel, a boon for Hawaii’s overall visitor industry.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sean Dee
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kizaemon Tsukamoto
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY