Curtis Murayama: Every day must feel like Father’s Day for Benny Agbayani

Benny Agbayani posed for a photo with his daughters Ailana, left, and Aleia while he was the softball coach at ‘Iolani School.

Saint Louis baseball head coach Benny Agbayani walked to home plate prior to the start of the Crusaders’ game against the ‘Iolani Raiders at ‘Iolani School.

Saint Louis’ Bruin Agbayani was tagged out by Waiakea’s Tycen Baruela in the Wally Yonamine Foundation Baseball State Championship final at Maehara Stadium on Maui.

Father’s Day was two Sundays ago, but for Benny Agbayani every day must feel like father’s day.

Imagine, you’re a former big leaguer who played in the World Series. And when your playing days were over you got to coach your son and two daughters to state high school titles. And after that, you still experience the enjoyment of watching them grow at the next level.

Now isn’t that special.

Agbayani, who first coached his daughters, Aleia and Ailana, to a state softball title while at ‘Iolani in 2019, coached his son, Bruin, to a state baseball title with Saint Louis, Benny’s alma mater, in May.

In doing so, he became the first coach in Hawaii to win state crowns in both softball and baseball.

“Yeah, that’s a great accomplishment,” said Agbayani, as he seemed to chuckle during a telephone interview on Wednesday from Arizona at the time. “It’s a lot of hard work. Your players gotta buy in to what you’re doing and what you’re trying to accomplish. And they did.”

The former New York Met with the familiar Elton John walk-up song of “Bennie and the Jets” was in Arizona because his son participated in the MLB Combine. Earlier, Bruin was in Maryland playing in the MLB Draft League.

According to The Athletic’s Melissa Lockard, Bruin “starred in the high school game that took place at the end of Day 1 of the combine. He showed plus speed on a triple and was excellent at the plate overall.”

Lockard also wrote that Bruin “competed in the MLB Draft League for Frederick (Md.) earlier this summer, collecting six hits in 35 at-bats as one of the youngest players in the league.”

You might recognize the names of some of the others who were participating.

“CC Sabathia’s son was there. Bruin played against him. Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield,” Agbayani said.

(Carsten Sabathia is a junior first baseman for Houston. Manny Ramirez Jr. played for East Los Angeles JC last season. Noah Sheffield is a Florida State commit.)

Bruin — Benny’s wife, Niela, a former UH softball player, gave him that name because she wanted it to start with a “B” — has committed to play for Michigan. A shortstop and pitcher for Saint Louis, the 6-foot-11⁄2 and 190-pound Bruin projects to play middle infield/outfield, according to his father.

“We chose Michigan because Tracy Smith is a very good coach,” said Agbayani, who played collegiately at Hawaii Pacific after starting off playing football at Oregon Tech. “For Bruin, at this age, (he’s) still playing and still learning the game. Tracy Smith is a good developer. He still teaches the game. I looked at his track record. He was at Indiana. You want that as a parent for Bruin because he wants to play at the next level. To be around coaches that’s still teaching … for him to learn the game more. What a better place to be.

“And one of the coaches played at HPU, (Jake) Valentine. He played at HPU under Garett Yukumoto and that’s another plus, too.”

But what happens if Bruin gets drafted?

“We’ve been sitting around as a family and discussing it, but it’s his dream,” Agbayani said. “I always ask him, ‘Are you ready for this?’ It’s one of these things where you gotta really love this game, you gotta really love what you’re going to do. And he loves baseball and wants to play baseball. That’s his dream: to become a professional baseball player.

“If the time comes, we’ll weigh our options, but the Michigan education, the coaches at Michigan, that’s hard to turn down.”

Agbayani, though, isn’t just proud of Bruin, he’s brimming with pride over his entire pride.

His younger daughter, Ailana, just played in the Women’s College World Series for Oklahoma. His oldest child and older daughter, Aleia, played for Cal and BYU.

“I’m very super proud of them,” Agbayani said.”I always tell them you’re not filling my shoes, you’re gonna fill your shoes.

“Every year, we always ask them, ‘You still wanna do this? You still wanna play softball?’ They wanted to play softball and go to school. And that’s what I told them. You guys gotta have the drive to do what you do. You gotta love the game and you gotta love going to school. The main thing, me and my wife always explained to them that if school is getting paid for, then go and get your degree.”

Agbayani said Ailana plans to return and play her senior year at Oklahoma, where she was the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove winner at second base and earned SEC All-Defensive Team honors.

Aleia played for and graduated from Cal, and continued her playing career at BYU while pursuing her master’s in public health.

“I’m so happy that coach (Gordon) Eakin at BYU gave her the opportunity to finish out her career. It’s one of those things. I always told them. You wanna be satisfied when you’re done with your career. I always told them that you wanna take your jersey off, you don’t want somebody to take your jersey off, right? Because you’ll have regrets. And I said once you’re satisfied you take off your jersey.”

This past Father’s Day was a special treat for Agbayani.

“My Father’s Day was excellent because I had my two daughters with me, in Hawaii. (Bruin was on the mainland.) It was good to have the two girls home because I haven’t seen them in a while. They’re home and just relaxing. So it was one of those great things for a dad.”

It wasn’t totally relaxing. Ailana wanted to work out.

“She just wanted to take ground balls. Then (she) ran around the track at Saint Louis. We all went to the school and worked out.”

When he coached his daughters to a state title in 2019, power-hitting Aleia was the Player of the Year, freshman Ailana was an All-State first team pitcher and Agbayani was the Coach of the Year. (There was no softball tournament the next two seasons because of COVID-19, but Ailana was the Position Player of the Year her senior year in 2022.)

I guess playing for their father made Bruin envious.

“He asked me, ‘Dad, you won a state title with Ailana and Aleia.’ He was hoping he would get the opportunity where I coach him and he wins a state title.

“It was a blessing I got to be the coach at Saint Louis and he came to the school and we won the state title this past year.”

So with no more children to coach, does Agbayani still want to keep going?

“Yeah, I’m gonna coach. As long as my wife gives me the blessing to coach, I’ll be there.”

Will it be strange not being able to coach your child?

Agbayani doesn’t feel that way.

“I treat the kids all the same. They’re all my child. As coach, you put on different caps. You’re a counselor, a teacher, a dad, an uncle to these kids. For me, I want them to go in the right direction and accomplish their goals, whatever they wanna accomplish.”

Fun facts

Throwing and batting

All of the Agbayani children throw one way and bat the other.

Aleia throws left and bats right. Ailana throws right and bats left. Bruin throws right and bats left.

“Bruin, he throws right-handed and bats left-handed. When he was born that’s how he was. We never changed it,” Agbayani said. “He told me one day, ‘Dad, I wanna switch-hit.’ (I told him) ‘How about if you just learn how to hit left-handed first and then go from there.’”

As for Aleia, she might have been influenced by Agbayani’s favorite player, Rickey Henderson, who batted right and threw left.

“I told her if you’re gonna hit right-handed you gotta be a power hitter.”

She hit 16 homers her senior season at ‘Iolani and five in her final year at BYU.

Agbayani said they switched Ailana to bat left-handed at 9 when she started playing softball.

“She hit left ’cause she was fast and athletic,” Agbayani wrote in a text on Friday. “Hitting left-handed in softball was a must cause of her size (she’s listed at 5 feet 4). It really benefited her now.”

Wedding bliss

Benny Agbayani and Niela Guigui were married “Bull Durham” style, on a baseball field in 1998 before the Triple-A All-Star Game at Harbor Park, home of the Norfolk Tides.

Although he already had been called up to the major leagues, Agbayani said the Norfolk owner told the popular player to “come back here and get married.”

The baseball players held up bats and created a tunnel to walk through.

“Most of the guys holding the bats were all ex-teammates, guys I played with and played against.” Agbayani said. “They set up the bats by the infield and we walked from second base all the way to home plate and we got married at home plate.”

Reach Curtis Murayama at cmurayama@staradvertiser.com.