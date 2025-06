From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup: qualifying, men at 6:30 a.m.; women at 11:15 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.

TUESDAY

Manoa Cup: men’s round of 64, time 6:30 a.m.; women’s round of 16, 11:54 a.m. at Oahu Country Club.