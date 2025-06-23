Les Murakami inducted into National College Baseball Hall of Fame

Les Murakami, the 89-year-old architect of the University of Hawaii baseball program, today was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

What started as a “temporary” job in 1971, UH’s first season competing in NCAA Division I, turned into a 30-year stint as the Rainbows’ head coach.

Murakami’s record of 1,079-648-4, included six Western Athletic Conference titles, 10 NCAA Regional appearances, and a runner-up finish in the 1980 College World Series.

Murakami coached Sheridan in the AJA League, borrowing their orange, green and white uniforms for his early UH teams. The color scheme stuck, with one of the hues known as “Sheridan orange.”

Murakami developed local talent into stars, such as Gerald Ako, Derek Tatsuno, Greg Oniate, Randy Oyama, Billy Blanchette, Mario Monico, John Matias, while blending with Glenn Braggs, Rick Bass, Chuck Crim, Thad Reese and Bryan Duquette, among several. Murakami sent 74 players to pro baseball, including 10 to the major leagues. Tatsuno referred to Murakami as a “pied piper.”

In acknowledgement of Murakami’s diligence and political pull, then-athletic director Paul Durham was surprised to notice there appeared to be a construction project underway in the quarry where the on-campus athletic facilities were located. That project became UH’s first baseball field, complete with metal bleachers and his wife Dot Murakami’s makeshift concession stand.

In 1984, the field was transformed into an $11.2-million project christened as 4,312-seat Rainbow Stadium.

Murakami coached the Rainbows until he suffered a stroke on Nov. 2, 2000.

In 2001, Murakami was named to the UH Circle of Honor. He also was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.

In 2002, UH’s baseball stadium was renamed Les Murakami Stadium. “This has always been the house that Les built,” said Hugh Yoshida, who was the athletic director at the time.