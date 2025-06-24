Honolulu Star-Advertiser

HPD selects 2 deputy chiefs

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 5:15 p.m.

COURTESY HPD Assistant Chief Ryan Nishibun will serve as the acting deputy chief for Field Operations and Assistant Chief Aaron Takasaki-Young will serve as the acting deputy chief of Administrative Operations.

The soon-to-be acting chief of the Honolulu Police Department selected his deputies today to help manage operations while the process to pick the city’s 13th police chief plays out.

Deputy Chief Rade K. Vanic announced the selection of Assistant Chief Ryan Nishibun to serve as the acting deputy chief for Field Operations and Assistant Chief Aaron Takasaki-Young to serve as the acting deputy chief of Administrative Operations.

They start their new roles Aug. 1.

“Assistant Chiefs Nishibun and Takasaki-Young are experienced and dedicated leaders who possess over 60 years of combined HPD service,” said Vanic in a news release. “They have extensive experience as senior-level executives, and Chief Joe Logan and I are confident that their leadership will greatly benefit the department and the community.”

