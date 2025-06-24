Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 37, critically injured after being shot in Makaha

By Mia Anzalone

Today Last updated 5:21 p.m.

A 37-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times this afternoon in Makaha.

At around 3:51 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to Hana Street and treated the man for “multiple gunshot wounds” and took him in critical condition to a trauma hospital.

The Honolulu Police Department closed Hana and Orange streets in all directions while officers investigated. Police said the public should avoid the area.

