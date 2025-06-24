Column: Explore isles’ geothermal resources

Working with the Native Hawaiian company, Waika Consulting, to evaluate a block of land on Hawaii island in 2023, we saw that a great start has been made toward geothermal resource site evaluation. Local residents we spoke to understand that geothermal power plants mean green renewable energy for generations. To create a near endless cycle of geothermal energy we borrow either hot fluids or steam from a geothermal reservoir, use them in a power-plant to drive a turbo-generator, and return the borrowed fluids and gases to the reservoir. They can then gradually work their way back to the heating side of the reservoir to begin the cycle again.

Is it complex? Yes. It takes specialized scientific and engineering knowledge to create, and keep the cycle running sustainably. The question yet to be satisfactorily resolved is whether there are any more power-producing geothermal resources available on Hawaii island.

We need to locate a combination of ingredients: fluid, heat, and rock types with particular properties. Too little or too much of any one ingredient will result in a geothermal resource that is not usable for power production.

Geothermal resources were first used to create electricity in 1904. The 1950s saw commercial-scale development of power plants. Embarking on geothermal power exploration 70 years later has many benefits. Today, we have a much better understanding of the complex processes created by fluids traveling through rock. Technology not remotely feasible in 1950 has been developed.

This includes scanning electron microscopes that allow us to see actual fluid-rock interaction on core samples from wells at the nano-scale. It helps us understand what is happening when we extract and reinject geothermal fluids. Many other new technologies allow us to sustainably manage the longevity of a geothermal resource.

New Zealand began geothermal resource exploration in the early 1950s. Full-time geologists, geochemists and geophysicists from the Department of Industrial and Scientific Research identified power-producing geothermal resources across the North Island. The work was fully funded by taxpayers. This resulted in New Zealand’s Wairakei power plant coming online in the early 1960s. It is highly unlikely that New Zealand would have attained the current level of geothermal power-plant production without the knowledge gained and shared over many years. It is equally unlikely our geothermal resources would have been as comprehensively explored without the full financial backing of the government.

For Hawaii geothermal resource exploration to move forward successfully, six elements are essential:

>> An exploration step-by-step work program should be correctly planned by geothermal specialists, to avoid costly repeat surveys.

>> State-funded exploration work should use this step-by-step program to guide allocation of exploration project steps to appropriate specialists.

>> State-funded exploration findings and core samples should be housed with the U.S. Geological Survey.

>> A commitment by the state to provide sufficient funding to allow a relevant exploration program to be performed in suitable areas, right through to completion of exploration drilling.

>> Access to exploration areas streamlined through one controlling agency.

>> Understanding by state funders that exploration drilling in a blind system always has a “Plan B” outcome for alternate use, such as a hydrology/scientific borehole if a usable geothermal resource is not located.

In New Zealand, we learned that post-graduate training is needed to combine four specialized geothermally-applied disciplines. Teaching specialized geothermally-applied geosciences and geothermal-engineering to new post-graduates provided them with a scientifically correct, step-wise process to guide the exploration, development and long-term management of geothermal resources.

The full-time post-graduate diploma in geothermal energy and technology at the Geothermal Institute, University of Auckland was created in 1978. This centralized a geothermal-scientific and engineering knowledge base that allowed countries around the world the chance to economically and sustainably develop their geothermal resources.

Developing geothermal resources in Hawaii could open up similar educational opportunities for local experts. There is no time to waste.

Bridget Lynne, Ph.D., one of three New Zealanders selected to join the United Nations-funded geothermal training program in 1984, teaches geothermal geosciences at the Geothermal Institute at the University of Auckland and runs a geothermal consultancy company.