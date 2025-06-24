Letter: ‘Empty homes tax’ just another money grab

Lawmakers need to get off this “empty homes tax” money grab. Stop catering to those whose only ties to Hawaii are for profit, and start listening and thinking about the people who have fostered these islands’ growth. This proposed tax under discussion is not going to solve our housing shortage, which is a much bigger monster than lawmakers can solve.

An island can only sustain and support a certain level of population before all chaos breaks out, and our housing shortage is only the beginning of the story.

Property ownership is a basic, inherent, constitutional right, but politicians are targeting it for endless money shortfalls. It is our lawmakers who have made and continue to make deals with big companies, allowing them leeway under the guise of affordable housing and in exchange for more money. Look somewhere else for your money, like internal programs and waste that should be cut.

Cheryl Zarbaugh

Kailua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter