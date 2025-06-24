Letter: Haiku Stairs removal is poor business decision

Hikers are visible at the top of Haiku Stairs. The World War II-era mountainside staircase is marked for demolition, though community advocates are fighting those plans.

It’s such an economic mistake made by the government to remove the Haiku Stairs. Mayor Rick Blangiardi is a businessman, he should realize that. I don’t think that is how government should work, but that seems to be his only reason to do something this foolish.

The stairs are among the safest hikes in the state — never a fatal accident. They provide spectacular views for people from around the world who come to hike them. The stairs were upgraded not so long ago and are still in good shape with railings on both sides.

We want tourists, right? The city and county is tasked with providing parks and recreation for taxpaying citizens. Blangiardi wants to take the stairs down at a cost of $2.6 million. Why? Human traffic and lack of parking? Provide it. The Friends of Haiku Stairs has a plan for this and for collecting money for upkeep.

Gretchen Gould

Kaneohe

