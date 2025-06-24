Letter: Lantern floating taps into spirituality and tradition

I’d like to express my gratitude to Keola Beamer for providing a more insightful and deeper perspective to the Shinnyo-en Lantern Floating ceremony (“Lantern floating mingles old traditions,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 25).

As with other traditions of Hawaii, the ceremony touches a sacred place deep within our souls, offering a moment for all others to honor, reflect and heal — as reflected by messages on each lantern. It is a beautiful meeting of treasured values and feelings — remembrance, interconnectedness, respect for all life and legacies — as our ancestors continue to guide us with their spiritual energy, and the light of wisdom and compassion.

As with music, the spirit transcends the many peoples gathered, and presents “a profound and universal truth” — the essence of “Many Rivers, One Ocean,” beyond language, race and faith. The gathered faces do share a rare moment together of compassion, gratitude and oneness of a shared humanity. May that spirit of aloha long shine!

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

