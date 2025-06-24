Letter: Medicaid requirements need drastic overhaul

The recent column on Medicaid and work requirements by Nic Dunn brought up important points, but omitted one of the most important, in my opinion (“What both sides miss about Medicaid work requirements,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, June 18). We need the other side — the employers — to be part of the equation. Work requirements ask the least powerful people in our society to fulfill requirements they have almost no control over.

First, they usually are not given a secure, regular schedule.

Second, some people may be “eligible” on paper, but in reality, they are not employable.

Third, it is only because of tradition that we tie medical benefits to employment. There is no real reason to do this. There are many countries where there is no connection at all. Let’s think about decoupling them, or finding a way to simplify things.

It’s ridiculous that in this day and age, many people make major life decisions based on their access to employee health care.

Ann Marten

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter