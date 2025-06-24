Off the news: Digital ag form program ready to grow

For Hawaii visitors, and homeward-bound kamaaina, dealing with the paper agricultural form on the plane is a hassle. The online version that can be completed on a cellphone is a vast improvement. A pilot program testing the form (akamaiarrival.hawaii.gov) ran through May and now the state Department of Agriculture will figure out how best to expand it.

Visibly promoting it during preboarding at the gate would be good, already in place for at least some flights. Travelers don’t have to hunt for a pen anymore, but doing it at the last minute while in flight is still a pain.