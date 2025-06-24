Off the news: Green seeks diminished role for HTA

Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Gov. Josh Green wants “a clean slate” for the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) to control the Hawaii Tourism Authority, he told the Star-Advertiser. So he said he would ask HTA’s board members to resign before July 1, the start of the 2025-2026 fiscal year.
In May, Green signed Senate Bill 1571 to bring HTA under DBEDT and make its board an advisory one. In April, a critical state audit concluded that HTA’s new “destination management” priority was a reshuffling of programs, “not new or effective”; and that HTA has shown continuing “inability or disinterest” in measuring its real-world progress in meeting strategic goals.