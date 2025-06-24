Editorial: Back to diplomacy after Iran strikes

At one time Hawaii could feel insulated from the upheaval in distant war zones, but the conflict that has enmeshed the U.S. along with Iran and Israel could have very far-reaching consequences. The large military footprint in this state has put the community broadly on high alert. And technology has made key infrastructure vulnerable as never before.

Of course, the stunning developments over the weekend have taken over the headlines: the U.S. strikes at three key nuclear sites in Iran, followed Monday by Iran’s retaliatory bombing of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, one of numerous U.S. installations across the Middle East.

Many people remember the consequences of America’s previous direct involvement in the region’s wars and know that it’s impossible to see, this soon, the possible outcomes.

As a result, the wisest course is for preparations to be made to protect the population, through cautious protocols at military bases and strengthening security against cyberattacks that could throw communication links and other utilities into chaos.

At the same time, the course back toward a diplomatic solution should be plotted, difficult as that might be.

This will require careful strategizing by the Trump administration, which already is having difficulty with consistent messaging. Cabinet members on Sunday were emphasizing that disabling Iran’s nuclear program before it could produce a bomb was the surgical goal, rather than forcing a change in the Iranian regime.

The president took to social media, meanwhile, to ask the pointed question, “… if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!

That’s unsettling to many, including Trump’s core supporters who were drawn to his campaign rhetoric against U.S. intervention in foreign wars, some distressed when talks toward a settlement with Iran stalled out.

With options for diplomacy fading, the president made the hard call to drop powerful “bunker-busting” bombs on Iranian nuclear enrichment sites. The hope now is that the Saturday strikes will be the end of American direct attacks, and that Monday’s relatively restrained Iranian retaliation on the Qatar air base — no one was reported injured — can pave the way back to the negotiating table.

Those are worthy goals. But this perilous stage demands more carefully worded public statements. Calls for “regime change” rarely deliver the desired democratic reforms and could in fact usher in something worse.

All that said, it’s important to acknowledge why Trump made such a bold, if risky, decision at this time. Iran has been a brutal force in the Middle East, and against the U.S., for almost a half century, since the Islamist revolution of 1979. Almost universally, people agree with the president’s longstanding position that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon.

Following an aggressive campaign by the Israeli military against Iran’s terrorist partners such as Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the fall of the Syrian government, Iran was at a historic low ebb. If there was an opportune moment to disarm the Iranian nuclear ambitions, this was the time.

And, simply put, the U.S. Department of Defense pulled off this dangerous operation flawlessly.

The flaws are more of the political variety, and of dangerous geopolitical consequences. The president communicated more information before the operation to Republican leaders than their Democratic counterparts, who received no details. Taking such consequential action requires more bipartisanship and engagement by Congress. The American people need to be brought on board if the nation is assuming a sustained war footing.

On Monday afternoon, the president announced that a ceasefire would begin after missions now underway are completed. If that bears out, guidance by that hope — as well as by a clear, thoughtful strategy — are the tools the U.S. needs going forward.