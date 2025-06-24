Hawaii law enforcement on alert amid Iran war

Hawaii law enforcement officials are on guard after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a warning Sunday about the threat posed by hackers and terrorists affiliated with Iran.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin regarding a “heightened threat environment across the United States due to the direct involvement of the United States in the ongoing conflict between the nations of Israel and Iran.”

The U.S. designates Iran’s regime as a state sponsor of terrorism.

There are currently no specific “credible threats against the homeland,” after ABC and NBC news reported Sunday that an Iranian emissary told President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven economic meetings in Canada that any attack on Iran would result in the activation of terroristic sleeper cells in the U.S.

“It is our duty to keep the nation safe and informed, especially during times of conflict,” said Noem, in a statement Sunday. “The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict brings the possibility of increased threat to the homeland in the form of possible cyberattacks, acts of violence, and antisemitic hate crimes.”

This NTAS bulletin will expire on Sept. 22.

Both “hacktivists and Iranian government-affiliated actors” consistently target poorly secured “U.S. networks and Internet- connected devices” for disruptive cyberattacks, according to DHS.

Law enforcement has disrupted “multiple potentially lethal Iranian-backed plots in the United States” after the death of an Iranian military commander killed in January 2020 that was blamed in part on U.S. officials.

The Iranian government also has “unsuccessfully targeted critics” of its regime who are based in the U.S. for assassination.

The New York Times reported that an internal email sent Sunday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation cautioned that Iran and its proxies have “historically targeted U.S. interests in response to geopolitical events, and they are likely to increase their efforts in the near term.”

They urged field offices to monitor their collection platforms and stay in close contact with the Defense Department, including the National Guard, “who may be targeted for retaliation” while “specific attention should be paid to” U.S. military facilities connected to the strikes in Iran.

“As a matter of longstanding policy, we do not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation,” read a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser from the FBI’s Honolulu Field Office.

The state Department of Law Enforcement told the Star-Advertiser that there are “no known specific threats to the people or communities of Hawaii.”

“Should credible threats emerge, we will immediately communicate with the public to ensure individuals have the information needed to protect themselves and their ‘Ohana,” said DLE Director Mike Lambert.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Major Events Division is “closely monitoring this situation and all available intelligence and threat indicators through our state partners at the Hawaii State Fusion Center, as well as our federal partners.”

HPD Capt. Clifford Ramson told the Star- Advertiser that intelligence updates get quickly passed to HPD leadership to provide the “resources they need to make informed decisions and employ resources where needed.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve provided active shooter response training, and recently added in ballistic shield and manual door breaching training to patrol officers capabilities,” Ramson said. “The department has also equipped patrol officers with helmets, ballistic armor protection, long guns, and ballistic shields that are deployed on each shift in specially equipped trucks. These are immediately available to officers should they need it.”

Intelligence that is gathered drives decision- making and the possible deployment of officers and resources to protect critical infrastructure and public venues, he said.

HPD works “very closely” with state, city, and federal agencies to share information and potential threats to Oahu’s major infrastructures, including utilities such as power and water, docks and airports, and military bases.

“During this time, remaining in constant communication is key to preventing any potential threat to our state,” read a statement from HPD. “We keep an eye on any known major areas in which people gather to protest, such as the State Capitol. We also monitor any social media chatter very closely to determine whether any religious organizations or protected classes may come under threat of harm.”

The procedures have been in place and are consistently modified and updated since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa.