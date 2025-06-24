Kokua Line: Can I use “park assist” in road test?

Question: During his practice driving, my grandson uses my car’s “park assist.” Will he be able to use this during the road test? He plans to drive my car and I plan to go with him to confirm he has my permission.

Answer: No, “use of a vehicle’s self-parking feature is prohibited” during the road test to obtain a Hawaii driver’s license, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. Use of a cell phone or a dashboard camera also prohibited, it says.

Also, “do not rely on a backup camera during the stall reversal or parallel parking maneuver. A proper head check must be performed,” the CSD website says.

As far as him driving your car for the road test, that’s fine, as long as the car passes the pre-test safety check, your grandson brings all the necessary documents and is accompanied by a licensed driver age 21 or older (which could be you). As for documents, the CSD website says the applicant must bring their valid driver’s permit (held for at least 180 days if the applicant is under 18) and the vehicle’s current, valid registration permit, insurance card, and vehicle inspection certificate. “The inspection decal must be on the vehicle and the vehicle must meet all safety inspection standards. The vehicle identification number on the vehicle registration and proof of insurance must match,” the website says.

Minors also must bring certificates showing that they completed their required driver’s education and behind-the-wheel training.

Q: I have a Hawaii state ID card, which is expiring in a few years. But I am down as a donor, and I have since changed my mind. How do I remove the organ donor designation from my state ID card?

A: Many people who designate themselves as organ/tissue donors do so by checking the affirmative box when filling out an application for a Hawaii driver’s license or state ID. In that case, there’s a three-step process to change the status in the City and County of Honolulu, Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for Hono­lulu’s Department of Customer Services, said in an email.

Here’s the process: “1) Apply for a duplicate state identification card or driver’s license; 2) fill out an anatomical revocation form available at every driver licensing center and submit it with the application for a duplicate state identification card or driver’s license; and 3) pay the $6 fee for a duplicate state identification card or driver’s license.”

You can find a list of driver licensing centers, which also process state IDs, and make an appointment via AlohaQ.org. Nedd recommended a full-service driver licensing center for this transaction because your request is rare and the four satellite city halls that handle state ID renewal and duplication may not have the anatomical revocation form on hand. This form does not appear available for download on the CSD website, but the state ID application is posted, at honolulu.gov/csd/forms/.

A person can become a registered organ and tissue donor when applying for or renewing a Hawaii driver’s license or state ID or, if they are 18 or older, by enrolling at registerme.org, Donate Life America’s online site, according to Legacy of Life, the only Hawaii organization federally designated to recover organs and tissue for transplant.

Some adults may have enrolled online and through the DMV, which is fine, according to the Legacy of Life website. “However, if you register in both places and change your mind about donation, be sure to remove yourself from both donor registries as well,” it says.

In that case, in addition to following the process Nedd described, you would go to registerme.org to access your account and cancel your registration.

The survivors of a designated organ/tissue donor cannot override that person’s decision after their death, the website says. It encourages designated donors to inform their next of kin that they intend to make this lifesaving gift.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.