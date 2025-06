Under the finalized city capital improvements plan budget, Council member Andria Tupola successfully added $1.7 million for the long-awaited upgrades to an unfinished Waianae Police Station at 85-939 Farrington Highway.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today is expected to file a revised version of the city’s more than $5-billion budget package for fiscal year 2026 with the Office of the City Clerk.

The same version of the budget will also be transmitted to the City Council, which approved the spending plan June 4.

In doing so, Blangiardi may take formal action to adopt the budget, before the new fiscal year begins July 1.

The Mayor’s Office, however, would not immediately comment on the next budget’s possible approval or potential veto.

Originally, Blangiardi had within 10 days of the Council’s approval — or by mid-June — to consider signing the budget bills into law. But the mayor’s receipt of the Council-approved spending plan was delayed.

Andrew Phomsouvanh, the Council’s spokesperson, explained the hold up was due to the nine-member panel’s late evening votes taken on June 4.

“The city’s operating and CIP budgets — Bills 22 and 23 — were transmitted to the mayor on June 9, three business days after the June 4 Council meeting,” he told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser via text. “The late adjournment of the June 4 session, combined with amendments made during the meeting, necessitated additional time for thorough review.”

“The City Council now awaits a transmitted mayor’s message on June 24,” Phomsouvanh said, adding Blangiardi may take four actions with regard to next year’s budget. “Under Section 3-203 of the Honolulu City Charter, the mayor may veto, line-item veto, sign, or let the bills become ordinance without a signature if not returned by that date.”

Previously, the Mayor’s Office said the new budget bills have been under evaluation since their formal receipt in early June.

“Mayor Blangiardi, Managing Director Michael Formby and Budget and Fiscal Services Director Andy Kawano are still reviewing all of the budget material from Council,” Ian Scheuring, the mayor’s deputy communications director, told the Star-Advertiser earlier this month.

On June 4, the Council’s adopted a $3.91 billion executive operating budget to fund city salaries, police and fire services and street and parks maintenance. The panel also passed a $1.28 billion capital improvement budget meant to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Overall, the Council-­approved budget is a 10.4% increase over Honolulu’s current $4.7 billion budget, which expires June 30.

The panel’s version of the budget included $1.5 million toward new ambulances and six full-time equivalent positions to improve emergency response times on Oahu, particularly in Maunawili, Ko Olina, and Koolaupoko.

Council additions also appropriated $500,000 in traffic safety upgrades near school zones, and $400,000 in community policing support for all eight Honolulu Police Department districts, among other funding.

And under the finalized CIP budget, Council member Andria Tupola successfully added $1.7 million to pay for the long-awaited improvements to an unfinished Waianae Police Station at 85-939 Farrington Highway.

The Mayor’s Office stated the city awarded a $1.11-million contract to Waipahu-based architecture and planning company, MJ Construction Inc., to work on the station’s second-floor improvements.

That work includes the construction of a new investigations room, a new communications room, and new work spaces for the department’s criminal investigative division, misdemeanor follow-up detail, the crime reduction unit, and community policing team, a June 19 city news release indicates.

“This was a competitive bid contract,” Scheuring told the Star-Advertiser.

The estimated construction completion date is fall 2026. The police station will remain fully operational during construction, the city states.

Meanwhile, Blangiardi is expected to review for final adoption the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s $968.3 million budget package for 2026.

The Council voted 8-0, with Council member Augie Tulba absent for that portion of the June 4 meeting, to approve HART’s $174.7 million operating budget.

On a subsequent vote, the panel voted unanimously on HART’s capital budget, which features a $793.6 million capital spending plan, above the current $574 million budget — a nearly 38.3% increase.

The mayor’s deadline to return both HART bills for possible approval is also today .