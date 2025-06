Eric Thompson, who was convicted of second-degree murder, and his wife, Joyce Thompson, appeared in the courtroom of Judge Paul Wong on Monday for a hearing on the return of personal property.

Circuit Judge Paul Wong ordered Monday that within 30 days the state must return personal property seized from murder defendant Eric Thompson and his wife, Joyce, except for cellphones, which will remain with the state.

Thompson, found guilty Feb. 25 of second-degree murder in the 2022 death of his wife’s ex-lover, acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara, will be sentenced Friday. His first trial ended in a mistrial.

The items to be returned include Thompson’s truck, home surveillance system, computers, laptops, dash cameras and flash drives containing photos. Only one cellphone belonging to Joyce Thompson, seized without a warrant, will be returned to her.

Deputy Prosecutor Joel Garner objected to the motions for return of property, saying in his memorandum the defendant “publicly expressed intentions to appeal his criminal convictions.”

Since there is a 30-day appeal period following Friday’s sentencing, the state opposed the return until the appeal has concluded.

Although the property being requested was not used as evidence at trial, the state contends retention of the property is “to preserve its ability to use it as evidence in a potential retrial if Defendant’s appeal succeeds.”

Garner said it would preserve the materials in a way that limits questions of chain of custody or altering of the evidence.

He told the judge Thompson raised the issue of possible evidence tampering regarding a video the state introduced at trial because of the frame rate, adding it delayed the trial.

The judge asked Garner if he could assume the police got every bit of incriminating evidence out of electronic devices.

Garner said with current technology maybe, but there could be future advances in data recovery, and a potential for further evidence.

Thompson’s attorney, Nelson Goo, said the seized items are not relevant to the case, and have been held for more than three years, and after two trials should be returned.

He denounced Garner’s “moral” objection to the return of Thompson’s truck since it was used to drive to and from the crime scene, saying it is a matter of law. Goo asked whether the state would retain an Uber, a neighbor’s car or a bus if he used one instead.

The judge said if the state thought the truck should be subject to forfeiture, it could have started forfeiture proceedings some time ago.