This home in Waianae, built in 1960 with three bedrooms, one bathroom and 880 square feet of living space on a 5,000-square-foot lot, was listed for sale in April 2024 for $425,000 and was described as needing major repair. It sold in September for $325,000. That was 33% below the city’s assessment of $482,500.

Dan Madden has a problem with city property tax assessments, and he believes many other Oahu homeowners do as well.

Madden, a 37-year Honolulu real estate agent, contends that around 60,000 homeowners will receive city property tax bills in July that are significantly higher than they should be based on fair market value.

The broker at Hawai‘i Life compared purchase prices for 200 randomly selected Oahu homes sold last year — 100 in July and 100 in September — and compared the prices with values determined on Oct. 1 by the city Real Property Assessment Division for bills being sent out by July 20 for the upcoming fiscal year.

Madden’s analysis showed that about 20% of his sample properties had assessed values exceeding sale prices by at least 10%, suggesting that 20% of the roughly 300,000 homes on Oahu, or 60,000 residences, were overvalued for property tax purposes.

“Taxation is a powerful government tool — one that must be exercised fairly,” Madden said in a news release and a blog post. “The City and County of Honolulu is failing in this obligation and appears uninterested in addressing the issue.”

City officials say Madden, who successfully appealed a property tax valuation for a rental property he owns two years ago and believes that his latest assessment also is inflated, dismiss his analysis as flawed given a “minuscule” sample size and other factors.

“His study consists of very basic property components and sales information, which fails to address other important market factors that are captured, analyzed, and calculated during our valuation process,” city spokesperson Ian Scheuring said in an email.

Scheuring also said the city needs to use a mass appraisal process, which adheres to standards of the International Association of Assessing Officers, given the number of properties on Oahu in residential, commercial, industrial, resort, agricultural, preservation and other categories.

Neither Madden’s study nor city assessments are perfect. But Madden believes the city can and should be more accurate with property valuations that generate the largest source of revenue for city government.

Assessing value

Last year, the city raised $1.7 billion in property tax revenue, including $985 million from residential properties, according to city Department of Budget and Fiscal Services records.

The total assessed value of residential properties last year was $240 billion.

In addition to the contention by Madden that many homes are overvalued for property tax purposes, his analysis concluded that more homes were undervalued and results in the city collecting less revenue than it should.

To value roughly 300,000 residential properties, the Real Property Assessment Division, or RPAD, uses an elaborate process that city officials say involves hundreds of hours of staff research, field inspections and interviews with some property owners and real estate agents in addition to a computerized analysis of comparable homes and market sale prices by region.

For the comparable property analysis, weighted values are assigned to hundreds of home components by region, including age, lot size, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, exterior construction material and other things down to the size of a garage or carport for five properties that are most comparable with a property being assessed. After adjusting for differences, an assessed value is determined.

Appeals

Property owners may contest annual assessed values, but under city ordinance must compellingly demonstrate that the amount is more than 10% above fair market value to have the assessment adjusted. On the neighbor islands, the threshold is 20%.

Over the last decade, 1,152 Oahu property owners annually on average appealed, according to city records. Scheuring said appellants prevailed in roughly one-third of cases.

Appeals are accepted from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15 after assessments are made Oct. 1 and sent to property owners on or before Dec. 15.

RPAD encourages property owners to use an online search feature at real property.honolulu.gov to look up sales in their own neighborhood or within a specified distance to evaluate the assessment of their own property.

The division also operates an appeal hotline at 808-768-7000 during the annual appeal window for property owners to call if they have concerns.

“Often times a simple call to the office can give taxpayers the information that they need to make a more informed decision on the appeal process,” RPAD states in a video on its web page. “Many taxpayers have saved themselves time and money by simply contacting RPAD before filing an appeal.”

The video also explains that property owners can arrange to meet with RPAD staff to present their own evidence for a lower fair market value, which can include records of comparable sales and appraisals. If evidence is compelling, RPAD can reevaluate its assessment and propose a revised value that the property owner may accept or appeal.

Appeals, which require filing a form with supporting evidence and a $50 deposit, are decided by a panel of three to five citizens called the Board of Review.

Discouraging threshold

Appeals likely would be higher if it weren’t for the city ordinance requiring an assessed value be over 10% more than an accepted fair market value for an appeal to prevail.

“I think 10% is ridiculous,” Madden said in an interview. “What they’re saying is it’s OK for them to charge property owners up to 10% over what they should be paying.”

For a home assessed at $1 million, which is roughly the median sale price for single-family homes on Oahu, an accepted fair market value would have to be less than $909,090 to warrant a reduction.

Fortunately for Oahu homeowners, property taxes are relative low compared to many major metropolitan areas in other states. The city, however, also has had higher rates since 2014 for homes valued at $1 million or more and not occupied as a primary residence by the owner.

The current annual rate for homeowners with an owner-occupant exemption is $3.50 per $1,000 of value. So the tax on a $1 million residence would be $3,500.

From 2014 to 2016, the higher rate, known as Residential A, was $6 per $1,000 of value and would result in a $6,000 annual tax bill on a $1 million home.

Since 2017, the Residential A rate has been $4 per $1,000 in value on the first $1 million of assessed value, plus $11.40 per $1,000 over $1 million. So a tax bill would be $4,000 on a $1 million house and $9,700 on a $1.5 million house. A Residential A property valued under $1 million is subject to the regular residential rate.

According to the city, there are 30,146 properties subject to Residential A rates this year.

Personal experience

The analysis produced by Madden followed personal wrangling with RPAD over a rental property that the broker owns and has flirted with Residential A rates.

In January 2023, Madden appealed the city’s assessment on his Royal Kunia home to the Board of Review, presenting information on four fairly comparable homes sold in the community from late 2021 to late 2022.

“As a Realtor I can imagine how difficult it is for the City to fairly assess so many properties in the county; and for you to arbitrate appeals from the homeowners,” Madden said in his appeal letter.

Madden contended that the fair market value of his property was $979,250 instead of $1,119,700 determined by RPAD, a 14% difference.

The review board reduced the home’s value to $997,400, resulting in a tax bill of $3,491 instead of $5,365.

Last year, RPAD’s assessed value of Madden’s property dropped to $979,300. Then this year it rose to $1,012,200 and crossed into the Residential A tax class.

Madden considered appealing again. But after looking at sale prices on four fairly comparable Royal Kunia homes, he concluded that the fair market value of his rental property was about $967,500 — 4.6% lower and under the threshold for a successful appeal.

As a result, Madden can expect a $4,139 tax bill in July instead of $3,386 if the property were valued at what he contends is fair.

In a Jan. 10 email to Department of Budget and Fiscal Services Director Andy Kawano, Madden asked if he was being singled out for special treatment, and noted that he had criticized other RPAD staff after there was trouble amending his tax bill after his successful appeal in 2023.

Kawano replied that Madden wasn’t singled out for special treatment, and that RPAD’s assessment was performed in an equitable manner with similar properties in the same area.

Still, Madden bristles that the 10% threshold for overvaluing a property isn’t fair and would like to see rules changed for the benefit of all property owners. Madden also believes the city can improve its assessment methods, or privatize them, so that assessed values and city property tax revenue is more fair to everyone.

“It’s just sad,” he said. “I don’t think they really care.”

Scheuring said reducing the threshold would be inconsistent with standards of the IAAO mass appraisal organization.

“We acknowledge that there will always exist individuals who are unhappy with their property assessments and will critique the City’s real property assessment program,” he said. “We will, as we have in the past, listen, consider, and continue to seek ways to improve our assessment program.”

Oahu property tax timing

>> Oct. 1: Assessed values determined

>> Dec. 15: Assessment notice delivery deadline

>> Dec. 15-Jan. 15: Appeals accepted

>> July 20: Tax bill delivery deadline