Tourism briefing reveals unexpected L.A. Rams expense
HOUSE MAJORITY COMMUNICATIONS
The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority was in the hot seat Monday during an informational briefing. Deputy Attorney General John Cole, left, came to the table to support Todd Apo, HTA board chair, and Caroline Anderson, HTA interim president and CEO.
Issues with HTA’s Los Angeles Rams contract were brought to light during an informational briefing called by Rep. Adrian Tam (D, Waikiki), chair of the House Committee on Tourism, and Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D, East Maui-Upcountry-Molokai-Lanai-Kahoolawe), chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism.
KIRBY LEE / IMAGN IMAGES / MAY 7
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority member Mufi Hannemann, left, and Gov. Josh Green talk with Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse at a news conference at the Rams’ practice facility in Woodland Hills, Calif., to announce a partnership between the Rams and HTA to hold a minicamp in Maui.