The 116th Manoa Cup begins match play today after Monday’s stroke play qualifying filled out the 64-player Open Division field and the 16-player Women’s Division field.

Defending champions — Josh Hayashida and Jasmine Wong — bypass qualifying and are automatic top seeds. Hayashida will open play today against 64th seed Alan Wong, and Wong will face 16th seed Mia Cepeda.

Remington Hirano shot a 3-under 68 Monday to earn the No. 2 seed. Four-time champion Brandan Kop and Kolbe Irei were right behind him with 69s.

In the Women’s Division, Leia Chung, Brooke Asao and Kira Uno shot 3-under 70s, with Chung getting the 2 seed.

The event runs through Saturday, culminating with the open 36-hole final. The women’s 18-hold final is played Friday.