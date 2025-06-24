Rainbow Wahine volleyball adds 3, including 6-foot-5 middle

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team announced the addition of three more players, including a 6-foot-5 middle whose father is a multi-gold medalist in the Olympics and a Hall of Fame swimmer.

Joining the Wahine roster for the upcoming season will be Makena Biondi from Agoura High School in California, 6-foot Houston Christian transfer Ravyn Dash and 5-3 libero/defensive specialist Kahea Moriwaki from Punahou.

“We are looking forward to Ravyn, Makena and Kahea joining the program this coming fall,” Wahine coach Robyn Ah Mow said in a press release. “All three will add to the depth and competitive culture in our gym.”

Biondi ranks among the tallest recruits in program history. She was an all-league selection last season after posting 132 kills and 53 blocks as a senior. Her father is Matt Biondi, an 11-time Olympic swimming medalist who won eight gold medals and is a member of the International Swimming and U.S. Olympic halls of fame.

Dash played her freshman year last season at Houston Christian. She participated in 74 sets over 22 matches and started eight matches with the Huskies. She posted 171 kills, averaging 2.31 per set, and was in on 35 total blocks. She recorded a season-high 21 kills on 38 attempts to hit .395 in a five-set win over Lamar and had 16 kills in another five-set duel with Texas Tech.

Originally from Benbrook, Texas, Dash joined the 1,000-­kill club at Benbrook Middle-High School while earning district MVP honors in three seasons. She also earned Academic All-State honors during her prep career.

Moriwaki helped Punahou reach the Hawaii High School Athletic Association Division I state final in 2023 and posted 37 digs over four matches in the state tournament. She closed out her high school career with a 26-dig performance and was a Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State honorable mention pick in 2024.

The trio join an incoming class that includes three transfers — middle blocker Bri Gunderson, setter Audrey Hollis, and defensive specialist Leilani Lopez — and a freshman outside hitter Cha’lei Reid, who enrolled at UH in January and took part in the team’s spring practices.