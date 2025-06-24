Stephen Tsai: UH AD Elliott will need help from those who hired him

Kudos all around for last week’s hiring of Matt Elliott as the University of Hawaii’s athletic director.

The search firm and committee were thorough in vetting the 110 applicants.

UH president Wendy Hensel made sure the finalists met — and, in some cases, broke bread — with the top boosters and state leaders, including Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, before presenting her official recommendation to the school’s Board of Regents for final approval.

And with BOR chair Gabe Lee on the selection committee, and perpetual devil’s advocate Neil Abercrombie having his say during the regents’ executive session, there was unanimous endorsement of Elliott to lead the 21-sport program through an evolving college-athletics landscape.

And … whoa, whoa … where’s everybody going? This is not a pick-and-rollout. Choosing an AD — Elliott officially starts next Monday — is not the end of the process. To paraphrase Tom Cruise’s Lt. Kaffee to Jack Nicholson’s Col. Jessup in “A Few Good Men”: We didn’t dismiss you.

Jack Tsui, co-chair of the search committee, acknowledged that the athletic department needs money — from the legislature and from new sources. “It can’t be the same old people who are giving the money,” Tsui told reporters on June 4. “We have to get new faces in this program.”

Tsui also promised that the search committee “will help (Elliott) with new contacts. That’s our pledge to him.”

Time to call in the promissory note. UH needs money to pay student-athletes, as part of participating in the House vs. NCAA settlement to compensate past, current and future players, and to fund the increased number of scholarships. UH also needs more than a pinky-cross promise that a replacement will be built for Aloha Stadium, which was shuttered for spectator-attended events in December 2020.

Maybe it means asking the power brokers on the committee, including Lee, to schmooze the Legislature for more money. Maybe committee member James Tokioka, director of the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, can ask his boss, Gov. Green, to pony up more for the new stadium. After all, Hawaii has a history of government leaders building sports venues. Gov. John Burns built Aloha Stadium. Honolulu Mayor Neal Blaisdell oversaw construction of the facility that now bears his name. Gov. John Waihee is credited with building the Stan Sheriff Center.

In six months as UH president, Hensel has made decisions with thoughtfulness and collegiality. While a balanced sports budget is a goal, it is not a reality. Except for then-AD David Matlin producing a balanced budget in fiscal year 2023, the athletic department has operated in the red for nearly two decades. Hensel needs to cover the losses, as UH presidents have always done.

In college athletics, it is the presidents, as board members of their conferences, who set policy. While Elliott is a proven problem solver and negotiator, it is Hensel who must fight to right the inequities UH endures as the only Mountain West football member that does not share equally in national television revenue. She also must fight for more Hawaii exemptions to help with scheduling.

Back in the way-back day, UH and the NCAA came up with an exemption in which playing in Hawaii did not count against the visiting team’s limit of regular-season games. It helped UH fill out the eight-team basketball field for the original Rainbow Classic in late December. It was such a good idea that it spawned more holiday tournaments, including the Diamond Head Classic, which took over the Rainbow Classic’s December time slot. But with league expansions and earlier starts to conference play, the incentive to play in Hawaii, particularly in December, has waned. The Diamond Head Classic, which was to move to Thanksgiving week this year, is instead on hiatus.

In football, teams that competed in Hawaii could play a 12th game that did not count against the 11-game cap for the regular season. And then the NCAA raised the regular-season limit to 12 games for all members, prompting the exemption to allow a 13th game. When conferences established league-championship games, it made it difficult for UH to schedule nonconference games in late November and early December. That’s when UH helped create Week Zero, in which any team that played in Hawaii was allowed to start the season a week ahead of the usual start on Labor Day weekend. But now that there’s a proposal to allow all FBS teams to play on Week Zero, well, UH will need to find an exemption to the exemption to attract nonconference opponents. A minus-zero-week game?

Things are going to get even more complicated for UH sports. The new AD is going to need help from the people who hired him.