Coast Guard rescues man, 59, after boat sinks off Molokai

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday morning rescued a 59-year-old man after his boat, Hana Hou, sank off shore of Molokai.

At 5:40 a.m., the Sector Honolulu Command Center heard two mayday calls from a man saying his boat was taking on water off shore of Ilio Point, Molokai, but did not include the vessel’s description. The calls came in via VHF-FM channel 16.

The USCG issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a helicopter, response boat and cutter for a search. The Maui Fire Department also launched helicopter, jet ski and engine crews.

After an initial search on the eastern side of the Kaiwi Channel offshore Ilio Point did not locate the man, the Coast Guard launched an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and second MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

At 9:37 a.m., the second Coast Guard helicopter crew located the man, clinging to a bait box, approximately two miles southwest of Ilio Point.

A swimmer jumped in to rescue him, and he was hoisted out of the water and transported to the air station for evaluation by emergency medical services. He was not injured.

The man confirmed he had made the mayday calls and was the only person aboard the 29-foot Hana Hou, which sank after taking on water in the Kaiwi Channel.

“Emergencies often unfold quickly at sea, so it is crucial for you to wear a life jacket and have communications equipment like a VHF radio on board,”said Ensign Skyler Schroeder, Honolulu command duty officer, in a news release. “Cell phones can rarely be relied upon in the marine environment. In fact, this mariner’s VHF radio directly led to his rescue. Beyond a radio, an EPIRB is especially useful during offshore voyages because you can send a distress alert and transmit your GPS location with the press of a button.”

The USCG said the sunken Hana Hou does not currently pose a known hazard to navigation. A pollution investigation is underway on the boat, which reportedly had 50 to 100 gallons of diesel on board.