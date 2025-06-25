First patients use Queen’s newly expanded emergency department

The Uytengsu Family Emergency Department officially opened its doors and welcomed its first patients at 8 a.m. today at the Queen’s Medical Center campus downtown.

A blessing ceremony was held earlier this month for the newly expanded emergency department earlier this month, renamed in recognition of a $7.5 million gift from Candice Uytengsu — the largest contribution to Queen’s made by an individual.

“The first individual to enter the facility was promptly triaged and evaluated by our caregivers, receiving treatment within minutes,” said Queen’s in a news release. “The seamless coordination and timely response reflect the Emergency Department’s enhanced capacity and commitment to delivering life-saving emergent services for all.”

Queen’s Emergency Department, the state’s only Level 1 trauma facility, cares for more than 62,000 patients each year and provides daily emergent services, round-the-clock and year-round.

Queen’s said the expanded ED has more than double the previous number of treatment rooms, at 76, along with the latest in medical technology, a dedicated space for patients with behavioral health needs, and better patient flow.