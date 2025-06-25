Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian on Kahekili Highway

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on Kahekili Highway in Kaneohe early this morning, Honolulu police said.

At about 2:45 A.M., police and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were called to Kahekili Highway near Ahaolelo Road where a man was struck by a motorist traveling north on the highway, according to a report from the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

“The unknown motorist fled the scene without rendering aid or providing information,” HPD said.

EMS said paramedics arrived at the scene to find bystanders doing CPR on the man, possibly in his 60s. EMS said the paramedics noted no signs of life and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was walking outside an unmarked crosswalk and speed does not appears to be a factor in the fatal crash, according to police, who are continuing to investigate.

HPD closed Kahekili Highway in all directions from Ahaolelo Road to the Kamehameha Highway roundabout for about three hours as they responded and investigated.

Anyone has any information about the crash is asked to contact HPD’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

This was Oahu’s 38th traffic fatality so far this year, compared with 15 at the same time in 2024, police said.