Likelike, Honolulu bound, to be closed for Wilson Tunnel work

The Likelike Highway, Honolulu bound, will be closed starting Monday — from the H-3 freeway split through the Wilson Tunnel, state officials said.

The closure will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays for the installation of stainless steel hanger rods on the tunnel’s ceiling, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. Work is expected to continue until Aug. 8, weather permitting.

“Replacement of the rods through this project will reduce the likelihood of emergency closures of the tunnel,” said the DOT in a news release.

Additional lane closures prior to the H-3 freeway split will also be required to safely close the highway. The Pali Highway and H-3 freeway will remain open as alternative routes.

“HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time,” said DOT. “Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.”