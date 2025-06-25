Police arrest man, 52, in Pearl City gambling raid

A 52-year-old man was arrested after Honolulu police busted an illegal gambling den operating on Waimano Home Road Tuesday evening.

Honolulu Police Department officers executed a search warrant at an illegal gambling room near Hoolehua Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a social media post from HPD.

“Officers recovered 16 gambling machines and $3,855 in cash. During the search, an adult male suspect was arrested for Promoting Gambling in the 2nd degree and Possession of a Gambling Device,” read the posted statement from police.

Yunhua Wang, 52, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday at the home located at 1100 Waimano Home Road. He was booked on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices.

Wang was released pending investigation.

On June 17, three men were arrested after HPD officers officers raided an illegal game room in Kakaako and seized cash, drugs and digital gaming machines.

Officers executed a search warrant and recovered 16 gambling machines, $5,222 in cash and drugs.

Isitolo Moala, 32, and Long V. Nguyen, 50, were arrested at 808 Kawaihao St. at 5:31 p.m. June 17 on suspicion of second-degree promoting gambling and possession of a gambling device.

Nicholas James Rhodes, 38, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Moala and Nguyen were charged by felony information in state court with promoting gambling in the second degree.

Moala and Nguyen allegedly “”did negligently advance gambling activity and/or having substantial proprietary control or other authoritative control over premises being used with the person’s knowledge for purposes of gambling activity, permits that

activity to occur or continue, and/or profit from gambling activity.”

Nguyen is free on a $11,000 bail bond and Moala is free on $7,500 cash bail. They are due back in court Thursday.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933 or use the online form: https://rb.gy/4066m5.