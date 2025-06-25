Man shot by police after Sunday confrontation has been identified

The 37-year-old man shot and killed by police near Sand Island Sunday after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at police officers trying to end a 7-hour standoff has been identified as Christian Javan Latimore of Honolulu.

Latimore’s cause of death is deferred at this time and the manner of his death is pending, according to the city Department of the Medical Examiner.

Latimore has six prior felony convictions.

He plead no contest in April to two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, two counts of trying to steal a police officer’s gun, and one count of assault in the second degree in connection with a April 28, 2023 incident, according to state court records.

In that case, Latimore assaulted a man and broke a bone before attacking the two police officers responding.

On Sunday, the barricade situation on a boat near Sand Island ended when Latimore pointed a shotgun at officers and was shot in the cheek.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Latimore refused to surrender and receive medical aid at first but officers were able to get him to Emergency Medical Services personnel after about 30 to 40 minutes.

He was treated and taken to a hospital where he later was pronounced dead.