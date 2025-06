A protester holds a sign while donning a clown suit during the “No Kings” rally at the state Capitol on June 14. Thousands gathered across the nation to protest President Donald Trump.

While many in our community seem wildly self-satisfied with the “No Kings” protests, I’d like to applaud those who did not attend these events. Recent descriptions made these sound like “family friendly” events — which they were not. What the world saw was a contradiction to aloha. We told and showed our children and the world:

>> It’s never OK to use profanity …unless it’s directed at President Trump.

>> It’s never OK to sing vulgar chants … unless they are about President Trump.

>> It’s never OK to mock the color of a person’s skin … unless it’s President Trump.

>> It’s never OK to make a popular ethnic food into a derogatory insult …unless it’s about President Trump.

Also, it’s sure ironic that many sign makers need a lesson in the King’s English — the grammar and punctuation were as offensive as the messages.

Try to stay classy, Hawaii.

Kris Schwengel

Kalama Valley

