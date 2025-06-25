Letter: Back warm immigration message with action

After a series of conflicting messages on the issue of immigration crackdown at farms, hotels and restaurants, President Donald Trump again is saying he wants to shield some of these individuals “because we can’t put the farms out of business” and “don’t want to hurt people that aren’t criminals.” It’s hard to believe that those words of compassion are coming from a man who has repeatedly expressed his disdain for immigrants. In fact, he made anti-immigration and anti-diversity centerpieces of his political agenda.

Trump’s penchant for deceptive rhetoric makes it difficult to discern the genuineness of what he’s saying. If his gesture of empathy signifies a true change in heart, he needs to prove it by providing undocumented immigrants who have been working here for decades and have not committed deportable offenses a pathway to residency. Otherwise, his recent statement is just empty words wrapped with cruel hypocrisy.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

