Letter: Iran strikes risk more than destabilization

President Donald Trump has recklessly ordered American forces to attack Iranian nuclear installations, in contravention of the Constitution and the War Powers Act. Time will tell if his objective — destruction of these facilities — was achieved.

It’s clear, however, that this attack puts American troops in the Middle East at greater risk. It’s also questionable how effective this attack could be in preventing Iranian development of atomic weapons. Indeed, it may redouble their resolve, and reinforce the animus directed at the United States by many who see us as an increasingly unhinged, volatile, bullying regime that no longer cares about its allies or the disadvantaged.

The president ordered these strikes despite assessment by the U.S. intelligence community that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, and that their development was not imminent. In the future, we can only hope that such decisions are based on reason rather than bravado.

Richard Leman

Honokaa, Hawaii island

