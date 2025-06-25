Letter: Politicians play to crowd with fossil fuel lawsuit

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mother Teresa believed faith without action is no faith at all. Our legislators endorse a lawsuit against the fossil fuel companies. When you burn fuel for automobiles, electricity, farming and hospital needs, things get hot. Obviously. Yet our legislators still drive to work, still use electricity.

The lawsuit is sanctimonious grandstanding. How about a resolution saying we believe in good?

Jerome Cirie

Kamuela

