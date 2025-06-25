Off the news: Big Isle police chief puts self in tough spot

Hawaii island police chief Benjamin Moszkowicz has landed in a tricky position after being named by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi as his “strong” choice for interim — and permanent — Honolulu Police Department (HPD) chief. The Honolulu Police Commission on June 18 instead installed HPD Deputy Chief Rade Vanic for the interim, following Chief Joe Logan’s resignation.

Thing is: Moszkowicz went and submitted his resignation to the Hawaii County Police Commission (HCPC) on June 4, before withdrawing it hours later. On Friday, the HCPC considered rejecting Moszkowicz’s withdrawal, and intends to hold a “special meeting” to question him over his plans. It’s an uncomfortable situation, to say the least.