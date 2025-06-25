Off the news: Ocean Safety Commission gets nominees

The newly created city Ocean Safety Commission now has its inaugural nominees to serve on the panel. The mayor’s list of five appear to have a wealth of ocean or safety expertise: Racquel Achiu, Steven Jenness, Richard Kebo, Kanani Oury and Billy Pratt.

After confirmation by the City Council, the commissioners will be tasked with helping to oversee the new Honolulu Ocean Safety Department, including selecting its chief. The stand-alone department for lifeguard services is responsible for safety along Oahu’s roughly 227 miles of coastline and near-shore waters.