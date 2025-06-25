Editorial: Time for Maui to phase out STRs

More than a year after Maui Mayor Richard Bissen first proposed phasing out the more than 6,000 short-term vacation rental units (STRs) now operating in apartment-zoned districts on Maui, a decision by the County Council could finally come next week. The Housing and Land Use Committee — which includes all of the Council members — wraps up hearings today, with final deliberations scheduled for July 2.

Phasing out these “interloper” STRs is the best course, and both facts and law back this — as does the mayor. Debate and consideration have gone on long enough. Despite the high emotions and protracted debate, Maui’s elected representatives now need to straighten their spines and vote in the best interest of Maui’s residents — those who have generational ties to the island, alongside those who have chosen Maui as home, setting down roots and building community ties that are not transient.

The Maui County Council must vote to approve Bill 9, which “reverts” apartment district properties to long-term residential use, closing the door on a previous administrative decision that let STRs approved before 1989 to continue operating.

Bill 9 does not eliminate all STRs on Maui. If all 6,100 units encompassed in the bill are ultimately converted, at least as many more will continue to operate legally on the island. At present, however, temporary vacation rentals make up more than 1 in 5 of every residential unit on the island — an absurd over-proportion, at 21% of the housing inventory. This limits availability of long-term housing and raises costs for residents.

The tragic Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire that destroyed 3,500 homes in Lahaina laid the imbalance between STRs and residential units starkly bare. It’s estimated that nearly half — 48% — of all housing units in West Maui, including Lahaina, were STRs before the fire.

And the situation was growing worse: For eight years in a row, condo prices rose dramatically on the island — from $402,000 in 2016 to $900,500 in 2024.

But Bissen’s 2024 proposal to phase out residentially zoned STRs has already shown that this strategy could help. In 2025’s first five months, the average price for a condo fell from that high of $900,500, to $760,000.

Support for Bill 9 comes from analysis by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (UHERO) showing that 21% of Maui households (coincidentally, about equal to the proportion of STRs) already pay and can afford to pay what converted STR owners can expect to charge: 30% of their incomes. Additionally, another pool of Maui residents pays comparable rents now, even though it’s more than 30% of household incomes — and so the total number of current households standing to benefit from the increased housing supply is more than 27,000. That’s significant.

As the UHERO study notes, conversion of these apartment-zoned STRs will modify the costs landlords must address by lowering property values and reducing tax rates.

Further, it’s been documented by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, who assisted families and individuals searching for housing after the Lahaina fire, that demand is great for one- and two-bedroom units. Before the fire, these households doubled and tripled up in larger units as a way to afford homes, but not necessarily out of preference.

This contradicts testimony from owners who have claimed that their units are variously too small, too old or too expensive to be worth making available.

As Maui supporters of Bill 9 have testified over the past weeks and months, converting vacation rentals into long-term housing gives families a chance to remain on the island, and to see their children stay. Hard data shows that Maui schools struggle to recruit teachers because educators can’t find affordable homes to rent or buy; other “workforce” households — the islands’ firefighters, police officers, nurses and state workers — struggle to get a foothold.

The time is right to prioritize homes for the people of Maui, and pass Bill 9.