A Different Campfire Treat

There’s been some discussion among parents about summer rot — allowing your kids room enough to be bored, get away from scheduled, structured time and, probably, have a lot of access to screens.

I don’t particularly love the idea — I never had a summer schedule growing up — but getting my kids to all agree on one activity is torture.

I can understand the aversion to entertaining an entertained generation. Even if we can all agree on the beach, we can’t agree on which (especially me). We argue, threaten and whine our way through our choices on how to spend quality time together. An easy one, though? Let’s have a picnic.

We do picnics more often during the summer, even if it is just taking our dinner plates down to the park. Our favorite is heading toward Hoomaluhia and picking up 7-Eleven on the way.

And what is a picnic except eating outside? I’m not sure why it’s so novel compared to eating anywhere inside, but my kids enjoy it.

I don’t prefer the complications of a fire or grill. It takes away from the simplicity of the summer picnic. But that means no s’mores — another important ingredient to outdoor dining. Instead, I bring these cornflake bars with a bit of peanut butter added in. They are almost a campfire treat.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

This is your reminder that you can “Rice Krispies” pretty much any cereal. You could also mix in dried fruits or nuts.

I have it on good authority that adding the extra marshmallows at the end ups your game.

The authority? Everyone I ever made cereal treats for.

PB Cornflake Bars

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoon salted butter, divided

• 1/2 cup peanut butter (not the “natural” kind)

• 1 10-ounce bag mini marshmallows, plus 1/2 cup, divided

• 6 cups cornflakes

• 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, add the cornflakes. Prepare a 9-by-11-inch baking dish with one tablespoon of softened butter, spreading it into the corners, sides and bottom of the dish.

In a pot, heat the 3 tablespoons butter over low heat. Swirl it around and when it gets browned, add the 10-ounce bag of marshmallows and peanut butter. Let sit until partly melted. Then stir until completely melted over low heat.

Pour the melted marshmallow mixture over the cornflakes and begin stirring with a large spatula. Add the 1.5 cups marshmallows and the chocolate chips after it is halfway mixed, continuing to stir until everything is coated in the melted marshmallow. It will come together, but you have to mix for longer than you’d think.

Spread the mixture into the baking dish and press it into the pan. Chill for 30 mins and then cut into squares and serve.