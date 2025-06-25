Cool Off With Ululani’s

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice has added another location to Oahu. This third location held its grand opening June 21 at 41-1537 Kalanianaole Hwy. Ste. 8 in Waimanalo. Try popular combinations like the Sunset Beach (passion orange, mango and guava) or Haleakala (leche, coconut, mac nut ice cream and toasted coconut). For an off the menu treat, customize your shave ice with green tea, ube and coffee flavors topped with azuki beans and a scoop of haupia ice cream. And if you’re feeling adventurous, create your own shave ice and add toppings like Roselani gourmet ice cream, Azuki beans, snow cap, fresh mochi and even cheesecake cream. It’ll be the ultimate pre- and post-beach snack this summer.

Follow @ululanishawaiianshaveice on Instagram for updates on the new location.

New Flavors at Jamba Hawaii

Cool off this summer with Jamba Hawaii’s new watermelon lineup. Available at all locations, the popular Watermelon Breeze smoothie is back, with the addition of a Watermelon Strawberry Swirl smoothie, Tropical Watermelon Bowl and Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade. To add more local flavors, boost your smoothie with the Hawaii-exclusive li hing mui powder booster for the ultimate island-style snack. For National Watermelon Day, enjoy $2 off watermelon smoothies and iced beverages on Aug. 3. But if you can’t wait, check out the pop-up on June 28 at Pearlridge Center, where the biz will be collaborating with Enjoy Snacks for the ultimate summer lineup.

Follow @jambahawaii on Instagram for updates and events.

Eat Plenty Watercress

La Tour Cafe (multiple locations) has created a watercress menu in collaboration with Sumida Farm’s chef, Elijah Madayag. The wagyu and watercress sandwich is a classic banh mi sandwich with marinated wagyu, baby watercress, mayo verde, banh mi pickles and fried shallots. Or, try Madayag’s pork belly and watercress namul sandwich — filled with braised pork belly, doenjang mayo, watercress namul, pickled red onions and cucumbers on a toasted ciabatta. For a healthier option, visit Planted by La Tour Cafe — La Tour’s plant-based restaurant — for the crispy tofu and watercress banh mi. You’ll have the perfect bite of crispy turmeric tofu, baby watercress, mushroom pate, lemongrass sauce, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots.

Follow @latourcafe on Instagram or order these dishes online at latourcafe.com.

Summer Cocktails With A Twist

Step out of your comfort zone and join the team at Fête (2 N. Hotel St.) for summer cocktails that offer something unexpected. Taking spirits that aren’t usually the first choice, beverage director Fabrice McCarthy and managing partner Chuck Bussler have created drinks that will have you wanting more. The three-ingredient Sunomono Highball consists of Sakura-aged Ohishi whisky, ginger cucumber bitters and club soda — a light-drinking whisky for any palate. Or,try the Summertime Brooklyn gin drink with fontbonne verte, umeboshi vinegar, strawberry puree, lemon, lime and shiso leaves — dedicated to executive chef Emily Iguchi’s summers in France. For a floral, candied delight,don’t skip over the Oki Doki Doki — it tastes like a blend of Jolly Ranchers with iichiko Saiten.

Visit fetehawaii.com for the full cocktail menu and follow on Instagram at @fetehawaii.