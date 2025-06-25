Freeze The Heat

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Welcome to the season filled with lounging by the beach and throwing on a pair of shades — well, OK, you can do that for 90% of the year in Hawaii, but summer is still in session! And, even if you’re not in school, this is your sign to relax and soak up some sun.

Before heading out on your next summer adventure, consider stopping by these shops to stay cool.

Boba House

Whether escaping from the heat or searching for a place to get some work done, Boba House (1610 S. King St.) serves refreshing treats from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Besides classic milk tea options, this late-night boba spot has a variety of fruit smoothies like cantaloupe, strawberry and even a mango pomelo sago (a mango smoothie featuring aloe/coconut jelly). Some of its specials are the strawberry mochi drink and acai bowl.

Call 808-200-5070 or follow the biz on Instagram (@bobahousehnl).

Kay’s Crackseed Hawaii

Located in Manoa Marketplace, Kay’s Crackseed Hawaii (2752 Woodlawn Drive) is known for being one of the oldest crackseed stores in Honolulu with classic seedless li hing mui, rock salt plum and dried fruits. It also sells a variety of ice cakes!

Choose from ice cakes in flavors like strawberry, vanilla, lychee, P.O.G, Melona and more, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Some flavors come without ice cream or order a li hing mui ice cake topped with a li hing seed instead of ice cream.

Visit kayscrackseedhawaii.com.

Thrills Soft Serve

Cool off with soft serve ice cream and kakigori (Japanese shave ice) at Thrills Soft Serve (510 Piikoi St.).

All of its ice cream and waffle cones are made fresh from scratch every day. The shop recently brought back halo halo to its rotating menu of flavors. It also has nondairy soft serve sundaes.

Top the cold treat with Fruity Pebbles, roasted marshmallows, Teddy Grahams, Oreos, chocolate Pocky and more.

Visit @thrillshnl on Instagram.

Castaways Ice Cream

For premium, creamy homemade ice cream, Castaways Ice Cream (2346 S. King St.) has a wide selection to choose from, all crafted fresh in its shop.

In a waffle cone or cup, try flavors like cookies and cream, Biscoff, pecan butter or Cookie Monster. For a limited time, try one of its new ice cream sandwiches in cherry chocolate chip or caramel fudge.

Stay up-to-date on any new flavors at @castawaysicecream on Instagram.

Aunty’s Hau Hale

Beat the summer heat with Taiwanese shave ice — known as snow ice — at Aunty’s Hau Hale (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy. Ste. 404).

Snow ice flavors range from Thai tea and ube to passion fruit and li hing. Top it with tapioca, popping boba, rainbow jelly, azuki, strawberry mochi, condensed milk and more.

There are also custard options like almond, coffee, green tea and ube.

Visit @auntyshauhale on Instagram.

Thang’s French Coffee & Bubble Tea

Looking for a refreshing treat? Stop by Thang’s French Coffee & Bubble Tea (multiple locations).

The biz uses fresh fruits in its drinks. Patrons can combine different flavors to make their own customized drink. Popular mixes are watermelon lychee, strawberry banana, mango peach and more.

Tip: This is a cash-only shop.

Call 808-845-2164. Follow the biz on Instagram (@thangsbubbletea).

everbowl

Stay energized with a frozen treat that is also good for you with everbowl (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy.) at Ka Makana Alii.

The biz’s superfood bowls consist of ingredients like acai, pitaya and chia pudding. Its classic acai bowl is topped with granola, strawberries, banana and blueberries. Or, try the Mango Majic with a mango and blue majic base then topped with granola, strawberries, pineapple and shredded coconut. There are also a variety of smoothies to choose from. Pair it with one of its toasts from classic avocado to bruschetta toast.

Visit @everbowloahu on

Instagram.