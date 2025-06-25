“Service is black and white; hospitality is color.” That’s my favorite quote from Will Guidara’s book, Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect, about the legendary New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park. While dining out is common, some restaurants go the extra mile to make guests feel great, turning a meal into a memorable experience.

Mugen

The small but mighty team at Mugen always stays one step ahead. When someone dropped their fork, a team member was already there with a replacement. Each course arrived simultaneously, so no one felt left out while admiring someone else’s plate. The sommelier explained the wine pairings in a way that felt like talking to a friend — welcoming and personal. Everything flows effortlessly, creating an atmosphere where you feel comfortable in what seems like another world. The attentiveness to every little detail that happens in the dining room is what makes me feel great being a customer there.

Mugen

ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki

2452 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-377-2247

Instagram: @mugenwaikiki

Cafe Kopi

Unreasonable hospitality isn’t just for fine dining — it’s on display at Cafe Kopi in Kailua daily. Owners Jeanne Ng and Ernest Shih are often seen chatting with customers, sharing the history of the cafe or catching up with friends in the neighborhood. While they’re connecting with guests, the staff quickly whips up some of the best lattes and Asian comfort foods in town. Not only will you leave full, but you’ll also leave feeling like you’ve made new friends. It’s a place I know I’ll always feel welcomed.

Cafe Kopi

45 Kihapai St., Kailua

808-262-9050

Instagram: @cafekopihawaii

Bar Māze

Whenever my friend visits from Washington, she always chooses to dine at Bar Māze. Despite only coming once a year, the staff remembers her and always seats her at the bar, where she’s most comfortable. On our last visit, as we were catching up, the staff graciously offered to move us to their lounge area to finish our meal. Rather than rushing us, they made it feel like the night was just getting started. We were welcomed into the chic lounge with drinks already waiting, and our dessert — cherry shave ice — followed shortly, all without the feeling of being rushed out for extending our dining time. It was an unforgettable evening, thanks to both the food and the exceptional hospitality.

Bar Māze

The collection lofts

604 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu

Instagram: @bar.maze

Orchids

Orchids doesn’t just serve a beautiful brunch — it makes every guest feel like royalty. From the moment you check in to your reservation to grabbing food from the various stations, the staff is always attentive. Whether you’re walking back to your table or grabbing seconds, someone is there, ready to greet you with a smile. Attention to detail is evident — your napkin is always neatly folded when you return, the staff will rearrange your plates to make room for new dishes and you’ll never find your glass of prosecco empty. The seamless hospitality here makes every visit feel like an occasion, and you feel the excitment from the staff for you to enjoy the array of delectable food.

Orchids

Halekulani Hotel

2199 Kalia road, Honolulu

808-923-2311