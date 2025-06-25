National Lobster Day may have been June 15, but I’m all about lobster year-round — especially in the summer. Here are a few spots serving mouthwatering lobster dishes.

On A Roll

Jolene’s Market (multiple locations) has every sort of lobster dish you could imagine — lobster melt, lobster salad, lobster fries. But the winner is the Buttah Lobster Roll that has its own personal touch thanks to the Jolene’s team. It comes on a perfectly buttered and toasted sweet roll filled with shredded lettuce, thinly cut onions, picked daikon and carrots with a heaping bundle of lobster mixed with mayo. It’ll have you coming back for more.

Follow @joleneshawaii on Instagram for updates.

Next-Level Burger

Craving a burger? Fat Cheeks Hawaii (1200 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. B2115) has a lobster cheeseburger that’s out of this world. The double smashed cheeseburger is topped with buttery lobster, lettuce, tomato, red onion and Fat Cheeks’ signature sauce. You can customize your burger however you like, and don’t skip the fries and dipping sauces. The biz also offers a classic jumbo lobster roll on a toasted bun for those who prefer the traditional option.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Follow @fatcheekshawaii on Instagram for all the lobster love.

MAC ATTACK

Lobster and mac and cheese are two of my favorites, and when they come together? Heaven. The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood (410 Atkinson St., 36th Floor) serves one of my top lobster mac and cheeses — so creamy and cheesy I can easily it eat on its own. For an extra indulgence, there’s also the truffle lobster gratin and truffle potato gratin with a rich lobster sauce. Doesn’t an evening with a stunning view of Honolulu and some lobster dishes sound delectable?

Follow @thesignatureprimesteak on Instagram.