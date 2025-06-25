Play With Your Food

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Fans of Indian cuisine will likely recognize these vegetable fritters as pakoras.

Using whole spices and hemp hearts (hulled hemp seeds) varies that standard recipe and boosts the flavor and the nutritional profile of these tasty bites.

For kids at heart, this is an opportunity to play with food as mixing with hands instead of utensils works best.

Smaller quantities of spices can be purchased at health food stores like Down to Earth. Besam —aka chickpea flour — can also be found at India Market.

Ingredients:

• 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

• 1 teaspoon roughly chopped fennel seed

• 2 cups packed fresh spinach leaves (no stems), washed and well-drained, then roughly chopped

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced red cabbage

• 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon garam masala

• 1/4 cup mint leaves

• 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup besam (chickpea flour)

• 1/2 cup hemp hearts (hulled hemp seeds)

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 3-4 tablespoons water

• Vegetable oil, for frying

Directions:

Toast coriander seeds over medium low heat for 4 minutes. Use a pestle to crush to a medium texture. Set aside with the roughly chopped fennel seed.

Put spinach and cabbage in a bowl and sprinkle with salt, then sprinkle with coriander, fennel and garam masala. Mix, then let sit 10 minutes.

Stack mint leaves and cut into thin ribbons. Add to spinach mixture and toss.

Combine besam, hemp hearts and cornstarch in a small bowl; sprinkle over spinach mixture. Mix to incorporate.

Add 3-4 tablespoons of water and mix to bind ingredients. The mixture should form a batter that is wet but not runny.

Pour oil into a pan an inch deep; heat over medium-high. Drop in a pinch of batter; if it rises, the oil is ready. Gently drop in about a tablespoon of batter, turning after a minute. Fry other side 1 minute. Turn again and fry on both sides an additional 30 seconds, until light brown. Drain on paper towels, but eat while hot. Makes 10 fritters.