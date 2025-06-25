Shabuya Roll Call

Do you have a pointless talent that serves no purpose other than to entertain yourself and others? I can’t play any instruments, dance or sing — other than the occasional karaoke — and at times, I can’t even properly draw a stick figure. What I can do, though, is recite movie lines.

Sometimes I feel like I live my life in movie lines. I’ll hear or see a word, and a line from a movie immediately comes to mind. For example, if I were to see a peacock or hear the mention of one, I would automatically quote Mark Wahlberg from The Other Guys, “I’m a peacock. You have to let me fly!”

So, when Shabuya, an all-you-can-eat shabu shabu restaurant, opened in Ala Moana Center in 2018, my mind went straight to Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) when the cheerleaders chanted, “Shabooya, sha, sha, shabooya, roll call!” .

But despite my having had so much fun with the name, I hadn’t actually eaten at Shabuya. That changed after it opened its Kapolei location last month in the former Outback Steakhouse.

You could tell it was the right choice to open on the West side because multiple parties were waiting outside and the only seating available right away was at the bar.

Inside was huge. There was the bar and more seating to the right; even more booths and tables to the left, along with a food station filled with noodles, vegetables, seafood and sauces and an open kitchen.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The AYCE shabu shabu is $32.99 per person. Children under 40 inches eat free; children between 40-50 inches are $10.99. Make note that there is a 90-minute dining time limit. Also, any leftover food results in a charge of $5.99.

The first step was choosing our broth. Options included the original house broth, miso, spicy miso, tonkotsu and sukiyaki. We went with the original house — a clear broth of dashi, konbu, fresh vegetables and a housemade secret blend of spices stewed to perfection — and the miso. The latter was a combination of both red and white miso blended together with a nice vegetable broth.

Next, we chose our meat. We started off strong with prime blade meat, beef toro, U.S. wagyu sirloin tip, premium rib-eye and prime flat iron steak.

The prime blade meat featured juicy, rich and savory prime beef. The toro was the chef’s choice of beef belly— the highest-tiered meat with good flavors and unmistakable marbling. The sirloin was USDA wagyu grade thinly sliced leaner cuts of meat. The rib-eye and flat iron steak were also juicy, rich and fully flavored.

Our server tended to our broths and selections of meat and then instructed us to go to the food station to get whatever we wanted to add to our broths.

There was a selection of noodles, seafood, vegetables, sides, sauces and garnishes. I packed my plate with udon, fish balls, tofu, bok choy, cabbage, broccoli and kimchi. When we returned to our seats, our server already had our broths simmering in our own individual hot pot bowls. It was nice because we could control the temperature and turn it on and off. The miso broth was so warm and refreshing and the flavors were enhanced by my vegetables and protein.

Our meat cooked the moment we placed it in the boiling hot broth. All of the meat tasted divine with the broth — so tender and juicy.

The AYCE menu also comes with izakaya that you can order. We each got the curry rice and chicken karaage. The meat complemented the curry rice excellently, which was just the right amount to not get too full. The chicken karaage ­— three pieces of deep-fried chicken with a spicy mayo drizzle — was crispy and flavorful and had a little kick to it. I think the next time I dine at Shabuya, I’ll try the soy glazed or volcano chicken karaage.

Other izakaya options included edamame, gyoza, takoyaki — which unfortunately they were out of that night — japchae, vegetable tempura, fish tempura and egg rolls.

We were nearing our limits but wanted to take advantage of the AYCE shabu shabu, and decided to get the pork belly and pork shoulder. The latter was definitely my favorite of the meats and if I hadn’t been so full, I would have ordered more.

My first Shabuya experience was absolutely wonderful, and to quote The Terminator, “I’ll be back.”