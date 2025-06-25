‘Smash’ Hit

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Roger and Brenda Whitmarsh are the new owners and operators of Aloha Smash Burger Waikiki, and have been working with original owner Tim Jones to take the reins at the food truck.

“Aloha Smash Burger Waikiki began as a leap of faith — an opportunity fueled by trust, gratitude and shared vision,” says Brenda. “We were fortunate to cross paths with a wonderful individual who believed in us and took a chance on what we were striving to build.

“Every meal we serve reflects our deep commitment to quality, community and heartfelt hospitality.”

Brenda notes that they are especially proud of their signature menu item, the Aloha smash burger ($17.99), which is crafted from recipes passed down through two generations.

“Each burger is prepared hot and fresh, just like home,” Brenda says. “Every meal comes with a side of our golden, crispy seasoned fries, made fresh daily and served hot for the perfect bite every time. To round out the experience, guests love our drink of the day, with our refreshing watermelon water standing out as a customer favorite that keeps people coming back.”

The Aloha smash burger begins with butter-toasted brioche buns, stacked with traditional homemade hamburger patties, grilled onions and Japanese mayo. It is layered with two kinds of cheese, fresh lettuce and tomato, and finished with a homemade secret sauce.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Another customer favorite is the mushroom Swiss smash burger ($21.99), which is highlighted by crispy Applewood smoked bacon, two layers of Swiss cheese, and the star of the show — sauteed sherry wine mushrooms.

For a plant-based option, try the taro burger ($19.99) made with locally grown kalo (taro) from the Kauai.

“It’s a flavorful experience that leaves guests with a true sense of the islands,” Brenda says.

According to Brenda, the loco fries ($13.99) served by the biz are an absolute game-changer.

“This mouthwatering dish starts with a generous base of crispy, perfectly seasoned fries that deliver the ideal crunch in every bite. We then layer on savory taco-seasoned ground beef, adding a bold and flavorful punch,” she says. “To elevate the experience, we sprinkle a blend of melted shredded cheese that brings rich, creamy goodness. Finally, it’s all finished off with a drizzle of our exclusive in-house secret sauce and our homemade pico de gallo — unique, tantalizing flavors crafted to keep you coming back for more.”

Menu item prices are subject to change.

The owners hope that every customer walks away feeling like part of the Aloha Smash Burger Waikiki ohana.

“What really makes it meaningful is being able to share something we’ve built with pride,” Brenda notes.

Aloha Smash Burger Waikiki

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Waikiki

405 Lewers St.

808-230-4222

Instagram: @alohasmashburgerwaikiki

How to order: In person

How to pay: Credit and debit cards only