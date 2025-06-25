Taco Tuesday Is Every Day With This Recipe

Tender chicken tacos using boneless, skinless thighs make a flavorful weeknight meal that, if you warm up your tortillas while the chicken cooks, will be ready in about half an hour. After browning the chicken, add water to release the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, then chop the meat into bite-sized pieces. Return the chicken to the pan, letting it simmer in the rich gravy that forms, then serve directly from the pan for easier cleanup. The marinade works with any vinegar-based hot sauce, which you can also offer as a topping. Serve taqueria-style with minced onion, cilantro, lime wedges and hot sauce, or if you have more time, add guacamole, salsa verde or pico de gallo to your spread. For a heartier meal, serve alongside rice or beans, or both.

Easy Chicken Tacos

Ingredients:

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, about 1 1/2 pounds

• 3 garlic cloves, grated

• 1 lime, juiced, plus lime wedges for serving

• 1 tablespoon vinegar-based hot sauce (such as Crystal, Tabasco or Louisiana brands), plus more if desired for serving

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 4 tablespoons vegetable or avocado oil, divided

• Salt and black pepper

• 8 corn or flour tortillas, warmed

• Minced onion and cilantro, for serving

• Guacamole, salsa verde, pico de gallo or pickled vegetables, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Mix the chicken, garlic, lime juice, hot sauce, onion powder, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper in a bowl and toss to combine, making sure the chicken is thoroughly coated in the mixture.

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or other large heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high. Add chicken in a single layer and cook until browned and edges begin to crisp, 6 to 8 minutes per side. Using tongs or a fork, move the chicken from the pan to a cutting board. Adjust heat to medium-low, carefully add 1/2 cup water and scrape up the browned bits with a wooden spoon or spatula. Keep the skillet over medium-low while you proceed with the next step.

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and return to the skillet. Toss to coat in the pan sauce and cook, stirring frequently, for 3 more minutes; turn off heat. Serve straight from the skillet with warm tortillas, onions and cilantro and your choice of additional toppings.

Total time: 30 minutes, makes 8 tacos.

© 2025 The New York Times Company