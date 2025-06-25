The Glamours of Simplicity

It’s a different type of dark after midnight. The kind of darkness that makes your eyes sting. I had no concept of time upon waking up from an unscheduled evening nap, but I knew that somehow, I had awoken precisely in the middle of a decent time to fall asleep and a normal time to wake.

I was exhausted, but I couldn’t tell if it was from an entire day of tasting wines or from becoming a new father. Welcoming my first child to the world earlier this year has left me utterly charmed and utterly drained. Everyone tells you that your life will change in ways you can never prepare for, but I was blindsided by how much more complicated everything is when you are responsible for another life.

After putting my daughter to bed (or more accurately, being physically present when her mother did most of the work) I collapsed in a heap before eating dinner. Anyone who’s ever had to drink for a living will tell you that is not a good idea. Waking up hungry and groggy, I scrounged for sustenance with the best effort-to-deliciousness ratio.

Then I heard it. A rustling coming from the baby monitor. I rushed to collect my daughter before her cries woke the dog. What’s worse than one crying kid? The answer isn’t two crying kids. It’s one crying kid and a Shih Tzu/Pomeranian with crippling separation anxiety and a shrill howl sustained with remarkable stamina.

I managed to soothe my daughter before she triggered a cacophonous chain reaction, tossed some leftover pasta in the microwave, unwrapped three-day-old charcuterie and poured out a bottle of room temperature wine that was left over from the day’s work.

As my daughter fiddled with an unidentifiable stain on my shirt that was somehow both dried and fresh, I shoveled cold pasta in my mouth directly from the Tupperware. I wondered how unglamorous this would appear from an outsider’s perspective (and why is it that in that unassuming moment of quiet honesty and silent simplicity, that I felt like the luckiest man alive?)

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Here are the wines I drank that day. Save the date for July 24, when I will pour these and more alongside a curated Italian-inspired ticketed dinner at GOEN Dining + Bar in Kailua.